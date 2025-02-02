Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Rose BC star ejected after huge first half performance vs Kate Martin's Laces BC (2025 Unrivaled, Feb. 1)

Angel Reese and the Rose Basketball Club crossed swords against the Laces Basketball Club in a highly anticipated Unrivaled matchup on Saturday. As expected, Reese was in the starting lineup for Rose BC alongside Kahleah Copper and Chelsea Gray.

The young forward struggled offensively at the start, missing her first two shot attempts. However, she made an immediate impact on the glass, securing four defensive rebounds in just three minutes.

Angel Reese closed out the first quarter without scoring, but she grabbed four rebounds and committed one foul while going 0 for 2 from the field.

The former LSU standout delivered a dominant second-quarter performance, erupting for six points and 11 rebounds before an unexpected ejection cut her night short.

Reese received a technical foul after clapping at Tiffany Hayes following a foul on the Laces BC player. Frustrated by the call, the Chicago Sky star expressed her displeasure to the officials. Moments later, she was assessed a second technical, resulting in her ejection.

It was an abrupt and bizarre ending to what was shaping up to be a stellar outing for Reese. Despite the early exit, the Rose BC forward finished the game with six points on 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range. She dominated the boards, securing 15 rebounds, with five of them on the offensive glass, while also contributing three assists and one block.

Angel Reese reacted to getting ejected from the game

Angel Reese was visibly frustrated after receiving her first technical foul. In viral videos circulating online, the Chicago Sky star can be seen passionately pleading her case to the officials.

Instead of a reversal, Reese was handed a second technical, leading to her ejection, a decision she was clearly unhappy with. Following the game, the WNBA star took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her frustration with a pointed one-word tweet: "sayless."

Reese will now shift her focus to her next game as Rose BC is slated to take on Mist BC on Friday.

