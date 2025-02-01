Coco Gauff & Angel Reese’s courtside link-up during Unrivaled game sparks 2-word reaction from tennis star

Angel Reese and American tennis star Coco Gauff connected during the Unrivaled league game between Laces BC and Napheesa Collier's Lunar Owls on Friday, Jan. 31. The WTA World No. 3 American tennis prodigy sat courtside with the Chicago Sky star during the game.

Reese, who plays for the Rose BC in the Unrivaled, wore a grey sweatpants and paired it with a black hoodie. Gauff flaunted a denim ensemble. After the game, Coco Gauff took to her social media and reposted a post by WTA on her Instagram story featuring herself and Angel Reese.

"courtside baddies 😝 @angelreese5," Gauff wrote in the caption.

WNBA star Angel Reese and WTA World No. 3 Coco Gauff attend a game in the Unrivaled League. [Credit: IG/@cocogauff]

Reese also sent a shoutout to Gauff with her social media post. She reposted Gauff's IG story on hers.

"The QUEEN 👑," she wrote in the caption.

WNBA star Angel Reese reposted her picture with WTA World No. 3 Coco Gauff at a game in the Unrivaled League. [Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

It wasn't just Angel Reese that Coco Gauff met and shared some candid moments with. The 2023 US Open champion also shared laughter with the league's co-founders, Napheesa Collier and Brenna Stwart. She also posed with Sabrina Ionescu, Dearica Hamby, Jackie Young and others.

Angel Reese gets her mom teared up with a touching gift on her birthday

Angel Reese and her mom, Angel Webb Reese, have seen their part in the struggle for livelihood. The WNBA star has previously said that her mom raised her and her brother all by herself since their father had left them.

It was already big news for her mother when Reese paid her college tuition with her scholarship. A few years later, she had another surprise for her mom, also on her birthday.

The Chicago Sky star paid off her mom's mortgage on her mother's special day. She revealed it to her mom while the crew got Angel Webb Reese the birthday cake.

"You said that if your mortgage was paid off, then you would retire," Reese told her mom. "So your mortgage today has been paid. You don’t have to worry about your mortgage no more, but if you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy."

The later part of the video showed tears dropping off of an overwhelmed Angel's mom. Angel Reese also candidly revealed that she was buying a house in Chicago and offered her mom to stay with her.

Reese has previously credited her mother with helping her develop a strong character at an early age. She also said that her mom taught her basketball and even got her interested in the sport. Angel Webb Reese herself was a college basketball player and later played overseas.

