Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Rose BC superstar dazzles with spectacular double-double performance in win vs Mist BC (2025 Unrivaled, Feb. 7)

Angel Reese and the Rose Basketball Club square off against the Mist Basketball Club in an Unrivaled matchup on Friday. Reese and Rose BC returned to action after a five-day break, having last played on Feb. 1. The Chicago Sky forward was part of the starting trio alongside Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

She came out with relentless energy and maintained her intensity throughout the game, playing a crucial role in Rose BC’s 71-63 victory.

Angel Reese wrapped up the game with an impressive double-double, finishing with 12 points on 4 of 10 shooting from the field and a perfect 3 of 3 from the free throw line. She also contributed 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and committed just one turnover in 11 minutes.

Angel Reese through 4 quarters

The former LSU standout missed her first shot attempt, failing to convert a two-pointer. However, the one-time WNBA All-Star quickly made her presence felt, getting on the board with a free throw, grabbing a rebound and recording a steal, all within the first two minutes of play.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Reese maintained her aggressive approach and quickly scored two baskets to help Rose BC jump out to a 19-10 lead early in the game. The young forward wrapped up the first quarter with six points, shooting 2 of 4 from the field in just four minutes. She also contributed three rebounds and one steal in the opening period, making an immediate impact on both ends of the floor.

The Rose BC forward continued to make her presence felt in the second quarter. Although she missed her first shot attempt of the period, she quickly made an impact by grabbing four more rebounds and recording her first assist of the game.

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese wrapped up the first half with an efficient performance, scoring nine points on 3 of 6 shooting from the field and a perfect 2 of 2 from the free throw line. In just six minutes, she also contributed seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Reese carried her momentum into the second half, securing a double-double by the third quarter.

The Sky forward added three points and four rebounds in the penultimate period, continuing to make a significant impact on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, She had a quieter final period as Rose BC maintained control and secured the victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback