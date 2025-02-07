"This woman has to be a cloned" - WNBA fans amped as Angel Reese joins Super Bowl LIX Flag Football as Team Kai’s coach

WNBA fans were excited to learn about Angel Reese's special participation in the Super Bowl LIX week. The young forward has become a big name outside of the W and Unrivaled and has transcended the game of basketball, taking her fame to new heights after a remarkable rookie season.

Reese will take part in one of the events before the Super Bowl, joining forces with one of the most famous streamers in the world, Kai Cenat. X/Twitter account @trendyhoopstars revealed that the Rookie of the Year runner-up would coach Cenat's team in the Super Bowl LIX Flag Football game against Team Speed, led by another world-famous streamer.

Plenty of fans reacted to this news, with some joking about Angel Reese doing a lot of things outside of basketball.

"I know this woman has to be a cloned🤣 @Reese10Angel is the👸of time management🙅‍♀️get it gurl!🥰" one fan said.

"Further proves what I’ve been saying lol she’s a damn influencer! Not a basketball player!" another fan said.

"Yo she really does everything😭😭😭," another fan said.

Others noted that she won't be available for Unrivaled's 1-on-1 tournament this week due to her prior commitments and criticized her knowledge (or lack thereof) about football and sports in general.

"This for all yall thinking she was ducking the 1 on 1 she have a prior engagement like someone else did a few weeks ago 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️," one fan said.

"dawg what in the hell does this mf know about football. let alone sports in general," another fan questioned.

Angel Reese secured major deal with McDonald's before Super Bowl LIX commitment

Angel Reese has been winning off the court this offseason, signing big deals that put her in a privileged position compared to some of her peers. So much so that she inked an agreement with McDonald's to put out the Angel Reese special meal, set to debut one day after the Super Bowl, on Feb. 10.

"It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy," Reese said in a statement. "I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams."

Despite dealing with questionable comments and behavior from so-called "fans," the Chicago Sky star has gotten more wins than losses off the court. She's one of the most marketed players in the league and her career is just starting.

