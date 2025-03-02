  • home icon
  • Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Superstar's hot streak ends as Rose BC struggles in loss vs Mist BC (2025 Unrivaled, Mar. 1)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 02, 2025 01:47 GMT
Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Rose BC superstar fare against Mist BC in Unrivaled? (Mar. 1). (Image Source: Getty)

Angel Reese was back in action on Saturday when Rose Basketball Club squared off against Mist Basketball Club in Unrivaled. The Chicago Sky superstar started alongside Chelsea Gray and Lexie Hull as Rose BC aimed for their sixth consecutive win.

The one-time WNBA All-Star started the game strong but struggled to maintain her first-half momentum in the second half due to foul trouble. Reese lost her rhythm and flow as the game progressed, forced to spend extended periods on the bench after committing four fouls early on.

Reese finished the game with eight points on 4 of 10 shooting from the floor, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 0 of 2 from the charity stripe. She recorded 13 rebounds and one block in 18 minutes.

Angel Reese through 4 quarters

Reese has been in excellent form recently in Unrivaled and she continued to build on that momentum. The former LSU forward picked up right where she left off in the previous game, making an immediate impact. Her aggressive play on the offensive end stood out once again as she attempted nine shots in the first half.

Reese was also a dominant force on the boards, using her physicality to pull down double-digit rebounds in the opening half. In addition, she grabbed three offensive rebounds, creating multiple second-chance opportunities for her team.

At half time, Angel Reese had eight points and 10 rebounds in 13 minutes. She shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 0 of 1 from beyond the arc, and 0 of 1 from free throw range while she also committed two turnovers.

Reese played only one minute in the third quarter due to foul trouble. During that time, she attempted just one shot, which she missed. In the final period, Reese played for four minutes but was unable to make an impact. Ultimately, Rose BC’s five-game winning streak was snapped as they suffered a 71-62 loss.

Edited by Atishay Jain
