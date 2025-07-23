Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Sky superstar fare in blockbuster game against Lynx? (July 22, 2025 WNBA Season)

Angel Reese took the court on Tuesday as the Chicago Sky squared off against the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center. As usual, she was part of the starting five alongside Kamilla Cardoso, Kia Nurse, Rachael Banham and Rebecca Allen.Reese came out strong, building on her recent impressive form. She tallied five points in the opening quarter and dominated the glass, grabbing six rebounds. Alongside Cardoso, the duo combined for 10 boards, as the Sky duo outrebounded the Lynx 10-7 in the first period.However, Reese faced some offensive struggles in the second quarter, managing just two additional points after missing multiple shot attempts. Despite the dip in scoring, her playmaking and rebounding remained crucial, continuing to impact the game beyond the stat sheet.At halftime, Angel Reese had seven points on 2-of-6 shooting and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. She also recorded eight rebounds and three assists in 19:40 minutes.