Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Sky superstar fare in tough road game against Mercury? (Aug. 28, 2025 WNBA Season)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Aug 29, 2025 02:53 GMT
Angel Reese led the Chicago Sky’s charge in a challenging road game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. The Sky forward was once again part of the starting lineup, which also featured Kamilla Cardoso, Rachel Banham, Aerial Atkins and Michaela Onyenwere.

The first quarter was a disaster for Reese, at least on the offensive end of the floor. While the Sky got off to a quick start and dominated the early phase of the game, their star forward struggled mightily. The former LSU standout bricked all four of her shot attempts in the opening quarter but managed to score three points by converting three of her four free throws.

Reese missed her first shot attempt of the second quarter as her shooting woes continued. She made a couple of free throws before finally knocking down a shot from the field. While the two-time All-Star struggled to score, her rebounding was off the charts as she pulled down double-digit boards in less than two quarters.

At half time, Angel Reese had seven points on 1 of 6 shooting from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. She also recorded 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 16:31 minutes.

