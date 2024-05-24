Angel Reese Stats Tonight (May 23): Sky rookie achieves unique record after handing Liberty first loss of the season 

Rookie Angel Reese continued to impress with the Chicago Sky, helping her team deal the erstwhile undefeated New York Liberty's first loss of the WNBA season. Along the way, she also got a piece of history for her offensive rebounding.

The seventh overall pick in this year's WNBA draft played 32 minutes in their 90-81 road victory over the Liberty and finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Three of her rebounds were from the offensive end, taking her total in her first three WNBA games to 15, becoming only the third rookie player in league history to record 15 or more offensive boards in their first three games.

She joined Natalie Williams (Utah Starzz) and Yolanda Griffith (Sacramento Monarchs) as the only players so far to have accomplished the feat.

In the young WNBA season, Angel Reese has been averaging 12 points, 8.7 rebounds (team-high), 1.3 assists and a steal in 28 minutes.

Meanwhile, apart from Reese, Marina Mabrey also had a big game for the Sky in their victory in New York, finishing with 21 points, on 8-of-13 shooting, seven assists and six rebounds.

Michaela Onyenwere had 13 points while Dana Evans and Chennedy Carter each had 12. The victory was the second straight for Chicago (2-1), which plays next against the Connecticut Sun on Saturday at home.

New York dropped its first game in five matches to date. All-Stars Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart top-scored for the Liberty with 19 and 18 points, respectively. They will be back in action on Saturday on the road against the Minnesota Lynx.

Angel Reese happy to be among rookies making waves in the WNBA

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is happy and excited to represent rookies doing well in their maiden WNBA season and hopes more people get to recognize it.

Amid the excitement surrounding the advent of Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) in the WNBA, the former LSU standout was pleased to share that there are others who are also playing well for their respective teams.

She shared by way of the Associated Press:

"It's not just one person. I think people don't realize that [because] the narrative out there is that just one person [is] changing the game. It's a lot of us -- me, Kamilla [Kardoso]. There's Cameron [Brink], Rickea [Jackson]. There's so many great players and it's been long overdue, and just being able to see that our impact has been able to change the game."

Angel Reese went on to stress that it is an exciting time for women's professional basketball and she has the opportunity to contribute to it, saying:

"I love it for us all, and we're just going to continue to keep going."

Selected first overall in this year's WNBA Draft was former Iowa star Clark (Indiana), followed by Brink (LA Sparks), Cardoso (Sky), Jackson (Sparks) and Jacy Sheldon (Dallas).

Completing the first-rounders were Aaliyah Edwards (Washington), Reese, Alissa Pili (Minnesota), Carla Leite (Dallas), Leila Lacan (Connecticut), Marquesha Davis (New York) and Nyadiew Puoch (Atalanta).