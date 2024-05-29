Angel Reese stats tonight (May 28): Sky forward double-double in vain as Chicago lose 68-77 vs Seattle Storm

Angel Reese's double-double went in vain as the Seattle Storm got the better of the Chicago Sky with a 77-68 win at the Wintrust Arena on Tuesday (May 28). The forward ended her evening with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three turnovers. The former LSU star had a rough night shooting 4-9 from the field and did not attempt a 3-pointer.

She did make all three of her shots from the charity stripe. However, the numbers weren't enough to get past the Storm, led by Jewel Lloyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Elizabeth Williams, Chennedy Carter and Dana Evans were the other players to reach double-figures for Sky, finishing with 12, 12 and 13 points, respectively. For the Storm, Diggins-Smith led with a game-high 21 points, while Lloyd had 19 points to show.

The loss now puts the Sky at 2-3 as suffer their second loss on the trot. Previously, they went down 86-82 to the Connecticut Sun. As for Angel Reese, the numbers have been steady, although the results for the Sky have been mixed.

How has Angel Reese fared so far for the Chicago Sky?

Angel Reese came into the matchup against the Seattle Storm averaging 12.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. The forward has cemented herself as the second-leading scorer in the Chicago Sky outfit, behind Marina Mabrey (19.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists). While she has yet to record a 20-point game in her WNBA career, her rookie year has been impressive, showing glimpses of the force she was for the LSU.

Reese has been a major presence for Chicago on their defensive end. Despite constant comparisons with fellow rookie Caitlin Clark, who is ahead in terms of points (17.3), Reese has fared better with the rebounds, and the efforts have translated into a few wins for the Sky. Indiana only has one win in the eight games they have played this season, falling to the LA Sparks earlier, 82-88.

Up next, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky face off against Clark and the Indiana Fever in one of the much-awaited matchups of the 2024 WNBA season. The marquee contest, part of the WNBA's Commissioner's Cup Tournament, is slated for tip-off at 12 pm ET on June 1 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will be broadcast on ESPN.