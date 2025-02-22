Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Rose BC standout creates history with 20-20 game, outplays Napheesa Collier and Lunar Owls (2025 Unrivaled, Feb. 21)

Angel Reese and the Rose Basketball Club squared off against the Lunar Owls in an Unrivaled matchup on Friday. As expected, Reese was in the starting lineup alongside Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray. The Chicago Sky star carried her momentum from the previous game against Vinyl BC, making an immediate impact.

The 6-foot-3 forward delivered one of the most dominant performances of the competition, outshining WNBA superstar and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier. Reese made history by recording the first-ever 20-20 game in Unrivaled, cementing her impact on both ends of the floor.

By the final buzzer, Angel Reese had compiled an incredible stat line of 22 points, 21 rebounds (including eight on the offensive glass), two assists, one steal and one block.

She shot 10 of 19 from the field, missed her lone 3-point attempt, and went 1 of 2 from the free throw line in 23 minutes. Though she committed four turnovers, her historic performance was enough to lead Rose BC to a thrilling 72-63 victory.

Angel Reese through four quarters

The former LSU standout started strong, asserting herself early in the first quarter. She was aggressive on offense, attempting four shots in the opening period, while continuing her dominance on the boards. Her efforts played a key role in helping Rose BC establish an early lead.

By the end of the first quarter, the one-time WNBA All-Star had six points in six minutes, shooting 2 of 4 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. She also grabbed four rebounds, setting the tone for another strong performance.

Angel Reese continued her dominant play, securing yet another double-double by the middle of the second quarter. In addition to her strong scoring and rebounding, she showcased her playmaking abilities with two assists. Her defensive presence was also felt, as she recorded both a steal and a block in the period.

By halftime, the star forward had already compiled an impressive stat line of 14 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in just 14 minutes. She shot efficiently, going 6 of 10 from the field, though she missed her lone 3-point attempt, and converted 1 of 2 from the charity stripe.

Reese erupted in the third quarter, showcasing her signature aggressiveness on both the offensive end and the glass. The former Maryland standout took eight shot attempts in the period, converting three, as she quickly surged to 20 points. Meanwhile, with her rebounding total reaching an astounding 19, she stood on the brink of history heading into the fourth quarter.

Reese wasted no time etching her name in the record books, securing two more rebounds in the final quarter to complete her historic 20-20 game. She also added two points in the period, efficiently converting her only field goal attempt.

