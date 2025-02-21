Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole drops 1-word reaction as Angel Reese earns high praise from $575K teammate after monster outing

Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, dropped a one-word reaction when Chicago Sky star Angel Reese received praise from her teammate.

After the Rose BC secured a 61-55 win against the Vinyl BC on Tuesday, Reese's teammate Brittney Sykes and Rose coach Nola Henry attended a postgame conference. They expressed their thoughts on Reese.

Rose shared that segment on Instagram on Friday, and Nicole shared it on her Instagram story.

"yeah! 😮‍💨," Nicole wrote, tagging Reese's account.

Kayla Nicole reacted to Angel Reese, who received praise from her coach and teammate. (Credits: @iamkaylanicole/Instagram)

In the video, Henry praised Reese for her double-double performance. She finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds to help Rose win.

Sykes, who has a three-year, $575,000 contract per Spotrac with the Washington Mystics, recalled a hilarious incident involving the Sky star. The Mystics guard revealed that once she praised Reese for her great timing, the Sky star responded by saying she was from Baltimore.

Sykes also revealed that Reese was the same person on and off the court and described her as a "sweet kid." However, she also remarked that the Sky star has a strong mentality when playing basketball.

Angel Reese receives praise from former NFL star

Since her incredible rookie season run, Angel Reese has become one of the biggest stars in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky star dominated the court on both ends of the floor and averaged a double-double in her rookie season. Although she lacked offensive firepower, she made it even with her defensive prowess and relentless rebounding skills.

Reese made a name for herself and rose to fans alongside another rookie from her draft class, Caitlin Clark. Reese started a podcast, "Unapologetically Angel," in September 2024. On Friday's episode, the Rose BC star invited former NFL star quarterback Cam Newton as a guest.

Newton and Reese talked about many subjects, including their personal lives. However, the former QB gave the Sky forward her flowers.

"You have so much responsibility for the culture and you’ve been doing it, and wearing it so well — and I’m just so proud," Newton said (Timestamp: 23:08).

Reese plays for the Rose in Unrivaled, while the WNBA is in the offseason. She has recovered from the wrist injury that ended her rookie season. In the 3x3 basketball league, she is averaging 10.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

