$575,000 star makes her feelings crystal clear on 'sweet girl' Angel Reese: "It's a dog eat dog mentality"

Angel Reese received high praise from her Rose Basketball Club teammate, Brittney Sykes, following their team's confidence-boosting 61-55 victory over Vinyl Basketball Club on Tuesday. Behind standout performances from both Reese and Sykes, Rose BC secured their fourth win of the season, improving to a 4-4 record after eight games, with both players scoring over 15 points each.

Ad

Sykes, who is currently on a three-year, $575,000 contract with the Washington Mystics in the WNBA, spoke highly of Reese. The Mystics guard not only highlighted Reese's talent on the court but also praised her for the way she carries herself off it.

"I think who she is off the court, on the court. She's a sweet kid, a sweet girl," Sykes said. "When we're in those 4 lines, it's a dog eat dog mentality..."I'm from Baltimore" to her, that's how they play out there. She's good at timing and having a nose for it (the ball)."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sykes delivered a strong performance, finishing with 17 points on 7 of 17 shooting from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range. She also contributed five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, Angel Reese dominated with a massive double-double. The former LSU standout put up 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in just 19 minutes. She was efficient, shooting 3 of 6 from the field, while also adding one assist and one steal to her stat line.

Also read: Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Sky superstar completely outplays Aliyah Boston with stupendous performance in Unrivaled (Feb. 18)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback