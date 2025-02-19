  • home icon
  Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Rose BC superstar fare in crunch Unrivaled game vs Aliyah Boston's Vinyl BC? (Feb. 18)

Angel Reese Stats Tonight: How did Rose BC superstar fare in crunch Unrivaled game vs Aliyah Boston's Vinyl BC? (Feb. 18)

Angel Reese returned to action for Rose Basketball Club in a crucial Unrivaled matchup against Vinyl Basketball Club on Tuesday. After taking a brief break and skipping the recently concluded 1-on-1 tournament, the Chicago Sky star was back in the starting lineup alongside Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray.

The one-time WNBA All-Star had a slow start, showing some rust early on. She missed her first shot attempt but remained a force on the boards, continuing her trademark dominance in rebounding. Reese got on the scoreboard with a free throw, steadily finding her rhythm.

By the end of the first quarter, Angel Reese had recorded two points, six rebounds and one turnover, shooting 0 of 1 from the field and a perfect 1 of 1 from the free throw line in five minutes.

In the second quarter, the Rose BC forward found her rhythm, knocking down her first field goal of the game from inside the arc. She attempted two shots in the period, converting both, while also adding three more rebounds to her tally and sinking another free throw.

By halftime, the former LSU standout had put together a solid performance with eight points and nine rebounds in just 10 minutes. She shot efficiently, going 2 of 3 from the field and a perfect 2 of 2 from the free throw line. Out of her nine rebounds, four came on the offensive glass.

Edited by Atishay Jain
हिन्दी