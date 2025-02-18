Kate Martin's $110,000 teammate shares honest feelings on Angel Reese's elite rebounding skill: "She is getting into someone's body"

Angel Reese made an immediate impact in her rookie WNBA season after being selected by the Chicago Sky with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 draft. The star forward was a strong contender for Rookie of the Year early in the season but ultimately lost the title to Caitlin Clark. However, Reese stood out in one key area, outperforming all her peers.

Ad

The Sky standout led the league in rebounds in her debut season, showcasing her dominance on both ends of the court. Her relentless pursuit of the ball and ability to control the glass earned widespread acclaim.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Recently, Kate Martin's Golden State Valkyries teammate Monique Billings analyzed Reese's rebounding prowess. Billings, who signed a one-year, $110,000 million contract, credited the Sky forward’s tenacity and keen ability to read angles as the driving forces behind her success on the boards.

"It's the tenacity, like having played against her it's different," Billings said on the "Good Follow" podcast. "You see it on TV and you are like 'man she won't do that against me' and then you look up at the scoreboard after playing and (think) 'how she have 15 rebounds, where did that come from.' I'm supposed to be a great rebounder too.

Ad

"It's just angles, she does her work early, takes really great angles... the ball goes up and she is getting into someone's body as the ball is going up at a super high level, we all do that. We have all mastered the art of rebounding. If you are in the league, you know how to rebound, some people at a higher level than others.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In her rookie season, Angel Reese showcased her dominance on the boards, averaging an impressive 13.1 rebounds per game. She excelled on both ends of the court, securing 5.1 offensive rebounds and 8.1 defensive rebounds per game. Over the course of 34 games, the 6-foot-3 forward amassed a remarkable 446 total rebounds.

Also read: $85,000 ex-Sky forward makes her feelings clear on joining Caitlin Clark's Fever: "Can’t wait to arrive in Indy"

Monique Billings on learning from Angel Reese

Monique Billings openly admitted to studying Angel Reese’s approach to dominating the boards. The former Phoenix Mercury forward expressed her enthusiasm about facing Reese in the upcoming season, eager for the challenge of competing against the Sky standout and testing her own skills on the glass.

Ad

"She (Reese) has mastered it in a way that I'm taking notes," Billings said. "It's super dope but I'm very competitive, so I'm excited to play against her again in the upcoming season."

Last season, Billings appeared in 37 games, splitting her time between the Phoenix Mercury (13 games) and the Dallas Wings (24 games). The veteran forward maintained a solid presence on the boards, averaging 5.8 rebounds per game throughout the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback