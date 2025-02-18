Angel Reese's $85,000 former teammate makes her feelings clear on joining Caitlin Clark's Fever: "Can’t wait to arrive in Indy"

The Indiana Fever officially announced the signing of Brianna Turner on Monday. The former Chicago Sky forward, who played alongside Angel Reese last season, will now team up with Caitlin Clark for the 2025 WNBA season. Turner joins Indiana via free agency, reportedly signing a one-year, $85,000 contract.

Ad

The 6-foot-3 forward opened up about her decision to sign with the Fever, speaking candidly about her motivations. She highlighted Indiana’s player-friendly environment and the opportunity to compete for a championship as the key factors behind her choice.

"I am ecstatic to join the Fever organization and compete for a championship," Turner said in a release. "I was drawn to the team’s commitment to investing in women and providing the best professional atmosphere for success.

Ad

Trending

"The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I’m looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season. I can’t wait to arrive in Indy and get to work!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brianna Turner appeared in 27 games for the Chicago Sky last season, averaging 1.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. With Angel Reese commanding much of the spotlight, Turner often flew under the radar.

Also read: "Where they was at when I got hit in the eye": Caitlin Clark’s $85,000 teammate once defended DiJonai Carrington in eye poke controversy

Although her stats weren’t flashy, her defensive presence was invaluable. The former No. 11 pick brings a strong defensive skill set that will significantly bolster Indiana’s frontline, providing much-needed support for Caitlin Clark and strengthening the Fever’s overall defense.

Ad

Fever GM Amber Cox on signing Brianna Turner

Indiana Fever General Manager Amber Cox had high praise for Brianna Turner after bringing the former Chicago Sky forward on board through free agency. Cox highlighted several key reasons for signing Turner and emphasized how her presence will strengthen the team’s overall performance.

"Throughout her career, Brianna has established herself as an elite defender in the WNBA," Cox said. "She adds depth to our post rotation, bringing exceptional shot blocking and rebounding abilities to our team. Brianna’s basketball IQ is off the charts, she plays with great pace and is another fantastic veteran presence for us, both on and off the court."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Fever’s front office has been relentless in its efforts to strengthen the roster around Caitlin Clark ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. Turner becomes the latest veteran addition, joining a growing list of experienced players signed in free agency.

Earlier this offseason, Indiana secured one-year deals with Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson. Additionally, the franchise bolstered its lineup by acquiring Sophie Cunningham through a trade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback