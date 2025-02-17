"Where they was at when I got hit in the eye": Caitlin Clark’s $85,000 teammate once defended DiJonai Carrington in eye poke controversy

The Indiana Fever strengthened their frontcourt by signing defensive specialist Brianna Turner on Sunday. Turner, who played alongside Angel Reese last season, will now join Caitlin Clark for the 2025 WNBA season. The former Sky forward has reportedly signed a one-year, $85,000 contract with the Fever, slightly above the veteran minimum.

Ad

Following news of Turner’s signing, Fever fans were abuzz, with many recalling her past tweets defending former Connecticut Sun star DiJonai Carrington during a controversy last season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The incident occurred in Game 1 of the playoff series between the Fever and the Sun when Carrington accidentally poked Caitlin Clark in the eye. The moment quickly sparked a heated debate among fans and analysts, with many questioning whether the action was intentional.

WNBA reporter Christine Brennan directly asked Carrington if she had deliberately poked Clark in the eye and even inquired whether she laughed about it with her teammates.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Brennan’s pointed questioning, Brianna Turner took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her disapproval. She strongly criticized the reporter’s line of questioning and publicly defended Carrington.

"I muted that reporter months ago. Not surprised at all to see their line of questioning disappointed but certainly not surprised," Turner tweeted.

"Also wondering where they was at when I got hit in the eye and couldn’t return to the game did eye injuries not matter then?! (This is sarcasm)."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Regarding Turner, the veteran forward has competed in the WNBA for six seasons. She spent her first five years with the Phoenix Mercury before joining the Chicago Sky for the 2024 season.

Caitlin Clark made her feelings clear on eye poke incident

As the eye poke incident quickly became a national debate, Caitlin Clark wasted no time shutting down any speculation about DiJonai Carrington’s intentions. The Indiana Fever superstar firmly dismissed the controversy, urging people to watch the video again.

Ad

"It wasn't intentional by any means," Clark said. "Just watch the play."

Reflecting on the playoff series between the Fever and the Connecticut Sun, Clark’s team was swept 2-0 in the first round. Making their first postseason appearance in eight years, the Fever’s playoff run ended earlier than they had hoped.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback