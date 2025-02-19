"Hating Angel Reese is a trend": Fans up in arms over LeBron James' $8,000,000 ex-teammate's comment on WNBA superstar

LeBron James' former teammate, Kevin Love, recently reacted to WNBA superstar Angel Reese sharing her life goals. Reese recently opened up about her aspirations beyond basketball, detailing the accomplishments she hopes to achieve. In a post shared on Uninterrupted’s Instagram account, she was quoted discussing her ambitions.

Ad

"I'm going to be a basketball player, model, influencer, business woman, fashion girlie, podcaster, unapologetic, take care of my family/friends, set records, create history, be the first, set trends, win at everything in life, etc," Reese was quoted as saying.

"My goal in life is to be a billionaire and I will without a doubt so yes I'm a focus on it all equally while learning an growing but also pulling others along."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Love, who is on a two-year, $8,000,000 contract with the Miami Heat, responded to the post with a candid remark in the comments section.

"I’m gonna go ahead and take the under," Love commented.

LeBron James' former teammate's comment instantly went viral and quickly drew the attention of thousands of netizens.

"Kevin Love so weird. Hating Angel Reese is a trend, people see the engagement it brings so they hop on the bandwagon," a fan commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Mind you Kevin Love washed up and not even available to bet on. On the bench fully dressed looking like he apart of the staff," another posted.

"does anyone know why a certified bench warmer talking on angel," a fan wrote.

"Men hate angel bruh this be real they don’t like her they haven’t like her since lsu va Iowa," another opined.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Kevin Love is looking for attention and relevance," a fan said.

"What time zone did these idiots get caught in? They are beyond pathetic. Hating someone with no reason is psychotic and dangerous. They need to be on some psychiatric sofa for some intensive therapy. ASAP. There isn’t anything amusing about what they are doing," another wrote.

Ad

Angel Reese was in action on Tuesday. She suited up for the Rose Basketball Club in an Unrivaled game against the Vinyl Basketball Club.

Kevin Love won a championship with LeBron James

Kevin Love was a key member of the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers team that captured the 2016 NBA championship. As the team’s third-best player behind LeBron and Kyrie Irving, Love played a crucial role in their title run. He spent four seasons alongside the four-time NBA champion before LeBron’s departure to the LA Lakers.

Love remained with the Cavaliers for eight and a half seasons before joining the Miami Heat during the 2022-23 season. This season, the veteran forward has appeared in just 19 games for the Heat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback