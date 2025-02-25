The Rose Basketball Club went head-to-head with the Phantom Basketball Club in an Unrivaled matchup on Monday and Angel Reese wasted no time making her presence felt. Carrying momentum from her previous game, she once again started alongside Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray.

Ad

Reese delivered a commanding performance from start to finish, outplaying Brittney Griner on both ends of the floor. Her dominance led to yet another double-double, propelling Rose BC to an impressive 71-59 victory.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

She finished with 23 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 22 minutes. Reese shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc, while going a perfect 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Angel Reese through 4 quarters

Reese dominated the first quarter, showcasing her trademark aggressiveness on the offensive end. What stood out the most was her ability to create scoring opportunities for her teammates, adding another dimension to her game. Beyond her usual dominance in scoring and rebounding, the Chicago Sky star displayed impressive playmaking skills.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In six minutes of first-quarter action, Reese put up nine points on an efficient 4 of 5 shooting, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists, setting the tone for her team early in the game.

Angel Reese faced some challenges in the second quarter, struggling with her shot as she went 0-for-3 from the field. Surprisingly, despite playing six minutes, she was unable to secure a single rebound in the period.

Ad

By halftime, Reese had totaled 11 points on 4 of 8 shooting, including 1 of 3 from beyond the arc, while converting her lone free throw attempt. She also contributed five rebounds and four assists in 12 minutes of action.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reese came alive in the third quarter, delivering a dominant performance en route to yet another double-double. The one-time WNBA All-Star poured in 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the period, fueling Rose BC’s strong push. Behind Reese’s stellar play, Rose BC entered the fourth quarter with a 59-54 lead.

In the final quarter, the Sky forward added three more points and secured four additional rebounds. Once again, Reese stepped up for her team, delivering a stellar performance and showcasing her brilliance on the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback