Angel Reese teases major birthday party plans after hyping Sky vs Lynx game scheduled on her big day

Angel Reese's birthday is going to be busy. On May, 6, the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx will play a preseason game against each other, the same day Reese turns 23.

The Sky star has said that playing in her team's jersey in front of her home crowd would be the perfect way to celebrate her birthday. However, she seems to have more plans after the game and announced them on social media.

Reese posted a selfie on her Instagram story as she revealed her plan.

"BIGGGGG Y2K 2000'S PARTY IN CHICAGO FOR MY 23RD BIRTHDAY? WHAT WE THINKING?," Reese wrote in the caption.

The Chicago Sky haven't made many moves during this offseason. Theor big highlight was hiring a new coach, Tyler Marsh, who has worked with the Las Vegas Aces as an assistant coach and head of player development. With Marsh on her side, Angel Reese could take her offense to the next level.

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie reacts after watching Angel Reese dominate against the Owls

There have been moments when Angel Reese has showed glimpses of being a dominant player under the basket. She has an unmistakable knack for rebounding, but her scoring needs to be fixed. WNBA legend Lisa Leslie took the Sky star under her wing to help her fix it.

Leslie was seen working with Reese in Miami. She told Reese on her Unapologetically Angel show that she was going to help Reese fix her layup, and the effect is already showing. The WNBA star had a dominant performance against the Lunar Owls, and the noticeable part was Reese's high release on the glass.

During the halftime show, Lisa Leslie revealed that it was the same tactic that Reese and she had worked the day before the game.

"I am like a proud mom sitting here watching," Leslie said during halftime. "One of the goals we had for her (was to) have a double-double without (her rebounds) being all her misses. She's getting the ball higher off the glass, what we worked on yesterday.

Angel Reese and the Rose BC have been undefeated since the 1-on-1 Tournament. Thanks to Reese's dominant performance on both ends, they handed Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls their only defeat of the season.

The WNBA star had 22 points, 21 rebounds and shot 10-of-19 from the field. She also had a block and a steal in the game.

