Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Rose BC superstar's excellent performance overshadowed by Sabrina Ionescu (2025 Unrivaled, Jan. 31)

Angel Reese and the Rose Basketball Club went head-to-head against the Phantom Basketball Club in an Unrivaled matchup on Friday. Reese once again earned a spot in Rose BC’s starting lineup, taking the court alongside Kahleah Copper and Chelsea Gray.

The 6-foot-3 forward delivered a strong performance from start to finish, but it wasn’t enough to secure a win for Rose BC. Phantom BC, fueled by Sabrina Ionescu’s 32-point explosion, clinched a 75-63 victory.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite the loss, Reese put up solid numbers, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while also making 2-of-3 free throws. She contributed seven rebounds, one steal, two blocks and two turnovers in just 11 minutes.

Angel Reese through 4 quarters

The Chicago Sky star put on a well-rounded display in the first half, making an impact on both ends of the floor in limited minutes. She got off to a stellar start, showcasing her full skill set.

Reese’s first points came in classic fashion as she grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a layup.

Expand Tweet

Her second basket was the result of a perfect setup by Chelsea Gray, who found her with a precise pass. Reese capitalized on the opportunity, finishing another easy layup.

Expand Tweet

She then displayed her mid-range game, confidently pulling up just inside the arc and sinking a smooth jumper.

By halftime, Angel Reese had a flawless 8-point performance, shooting 3-of-3 from the field and making her only free throw attempt. She also contributed two rebounds and one block in just five minutes.

Reese maintained her momentum in the second half, coming out aggressive in the third quarter. She made one of her two shots from the field while continuing to dominate the boards. She also went to the free throw line twice, converting one attempt, and added three more rebounds to her tally.

In the fourth quarter, the one-time WNBA All-Star struggled with her shooting, making just one of three attempts from the field as Rose BC fell short in the contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback