Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Sky lottery pick's solid effort in vain after heartbreaking loss in WNBA Preseason debut (May 3)

Angel Reese’s much-anticipated WNBA preseason debut happened on Friday when the Chicago Sky visited the Minnesota Lynx. The former LSU star’s popularity has only grown since leaving the Tigers to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft where she was picked seventh by Chicago. Sky fans couldn't wait to see how she and another highly-touted rookie Kamilla Cardoso would fit in with their teammates.

Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon inserted Reese into her first five along with Dana Evans, Elizabeth Williams, Marina Mabrey and Diamond DeShields. Cardoso, the No. 3 pick, came off the bench, a scenario that might continue into the regular season.

Angel Reese, who now wants to be called “Chi Barbie,” played 24 minutes and played as expected. She had 13 points on 2-for-7 shooting and filled up the stat sheet as advertised with nine rebounds, two steals and one block.

Expand Tweet

Reese showed glimpses of what she and Cardoso could do for the Sky this year. Reese dished a nifty overhead pass to the cutting former USC star who easily made the point-blank layup.

Expand Tweet

With the help of the former SEC rivals, the Chicago Sky lorded the boards with a 33-29 edge, including 12-8 on the offensive glass. The Sky eventually lost 92-81 to the Lynx but Reese and Cardoso only heightened the hype for their team following their respective performances.

Angel Reese will make her home preseason debut on Tuesday

After opening her preseason campaign in Minnesota, Angel Reese will finally be in Chicago to play in front of an excited crowd. The Sky will host the New York Liberty at the Wintrust Arena which is already sold out for “Chi Barbie’s” appearance. Although the showdown is a non-bearing game, fans can’t wait to see how she goes up against a team that reached last year’s finals.

The Liberty lost to the power-packed Las Vegas Aces last year but not before giving them a big fight. New York lost in the clinching Game 4 but it could have won it as well to tie the series. They will offer a bigger test for Reese on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Following the two preseason games, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will again be on the road for their 2024 opening game. They will visit the Dallas Wings on May 15 to start their WNBA 2024 campaign.

Also read: Angel Reese expresses delight as Chicago Sky faithful sell out her 2024 WNBA jersey