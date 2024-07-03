Angel Reese Stats Tonight: Sky rookie enjoys another double-double outing in win vs Atlanta Dream (July 2)

Angel Reese continued her good form in the 2024 WNBA season. The Chicago Sky rookie, having broken the record for most consecutive double-doubles in a season, is close to tying Candace Parker's record.

The Chicago Sky faced the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, keen to get a seventh win of the season. Reese once again delivered for her team, although Chennedy Carter and Dana Evans scored more points than her, dropping 26 and 14, respectively, to lead the Sky to an 85-77 win.

Reese recorded her 11th double-double of the season in the Sky's win over the Dream. She scored 12 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in 36 minutes of action.

Five of those rebounds were on the offensive end of the ball, while she dished out three assists. Reese shot 5-of-12 from the field, 0-for-1 from beyond the arc and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Angel Reese named Rookie of the Month in June

Angel Reese earned the Rookie of the Month honors after a notable month of June, and she has picked things right where she left off in the Sky's first game of the current month. The No. 7 overall pick in April's draft had the best month of her young career, averaging 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game with the Sky.

After Caitlin Clark took the honor for the month of May, Reese is now taking over, confirming that she's one of the best rookies in the WNBA.

Teresa Weatherspoon praised Angel Reese after duel against the Aces

Before taking on the Atlanta Dream, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky battled it out against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces. Even though the Sky didn't stand a chance, Teresa Weatherspoon lauded Reese for putting up against the challenge of facing Wilson.

"She's [Reese] fine. She's played against some incredibly talented post players in this league, veterans who understand the game really well, are savvy, super smart, super intelligent.

“She's about the challenge, and it's only going to make her better. She's willing to guard the best post player she possibly can. It will make her much better down the stretch."

Reese is exceeding expectations in her first WNBA season. In 18 games, she's averaging 13.2 ppg, 11.8 rpg and 1.9 apg, playing 31.0 minutes per outing, shooting 39.7% from the field and 74.2% from the free-throw line.

