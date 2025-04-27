Angel Reese teases Michael Jordan invite ahead of WNBA season

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese set a huge personal goal for the 2025 WNBA season, her second as a pro. After a remarkable rookie season, Reese is eager to bounce back and take her squad to the playoffs following a busy offseason.

The Sky started their training camp on Sunday, with newcomers meeting the coach and teammates while speaking to reporters. Reese was asked if she wanted to see Michael Jordan, Chicago's biggest sports icon, attend one of their games this season.

She didn't hesitate in her answer but revealed she doesn't have a way to communicate with the six-time NBA champion.

"Yes! I would love Michael Jordan to come to the game," Reese said. "Of course, if I can. I mean, I don't know who knows him. I don't got his number."

After over two decades since his retirement from the NBA, Michael Jordan remains a popular figure in the world of sports. "His Airness" has remained close to the game, more so during his time as the Charlotte Hornets owner, but he's now away from the organization after selling his stake in 2023.

Jordan has shifted his focus to different competitions, more notably NASCAR, where he's teamed up with Denny Hamlin to try to win the series with talented driver Bubba Wallace.

Whether MJ responds to Reese's comments or joins other WNBA supporters like the late Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade (Chicago Sky minority owner) remains to be seen.

Angel Reese signals the start of Year 2 with a strong message

After her rookie season was cut short due to a wrist injury, Angel Reese rehabbed, worked on her game, and showed more of her talent during the inaugural Unrivaled season from January to March. He won the first-ever championship in the 3-on-3 league with Rose BC and must be eager to do the same with the Sky.

As training camp started on Sunday, Reese shared a message on X to express her feelings about her sophomore campaign.

"Year 2… Day 1 Let’s do it!" Reese wrote in the post.

The Chicago Sky missed the postseason in 2024. They couldn't get things going under head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, which resulted in her being fired at the end of the 2024 WNBA season.

Tyler Marsh replaced Weatherspoon to renew the franchise's expectations after an offseason full of moves and additions.

