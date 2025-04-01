Angel Reese teases next Unapologetically podcast guest with 3 words

Shortly before the Chicago Sky's season came to an end last year, Angel Reese started a new venture as a podcaster. Her "Unapologetically Angel" podcast has featured an array of high-profile personalities, including influencer Kai Cenat, rapper Sexxy Red, and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Ad

On Monday, the Chicago Sky forward went on Instagram to tease the next guest for her podcast:

"my jamaican frienddddd," Reese wrote in the caption.

Angel Reese teases her next "Unapologetically Angel" guest on Instagram. Credit: Reese/IG

The guest in the picture shared by Reese is Michael Rainey Jr., an actor and record producer. Rainey is known for his roles in TV shows like Orange Is the New Black, Power, and Power Book II: Ghost.

Ad

Trending

A former child actor, Rainey won his first-ever NAACP Image Award last year for his portrayal of Tariq St. Patrick in "Power Book II: Ghost," a crime drama series that aired from 2020 to 2024 on Starz.

Both Rainey and Reese are young, up-and-coming stars in their respective fields. After a successful college career at LSU, Reese began her WNBA career in Chicago, where she set multiple rebounding records. These include most rebounds in a single season, most offensive rebounds in a single season, and highest single-season rebounding average.

Ad

Aside from the hot start to her pro career, Reese has used her star power to boost a number of side ventures. Among these is her podcast, which now has around 134,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Angel Reese makes guest appearance at McDonald's All-American Games

On Monday, Reese appeared at the slam dunk contest of the 2025 McDonald's All-American Games at the Barclays Center. She was scheduled to be one of the judges, but she ended up playing a bigger role.

Ad

Expand Tweet

To the astonishment of the fans in attendance, BYU commit AJ Dybantsa leaped over Reese for one of his dunks in the contest. Despite the assist from Reese, Dybantsa didn’t make it to the final round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback