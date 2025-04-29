"Angel Reese took my table"- Stephen Curry's sister Sydel Curry reveals how Sky star’s WNBA event threw off her friend’s bachelorette plans

WNBA All-Star Angel Reese caused Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, to lose her spot at a club in Phoenix last year. Curry-Lee told the story on Monday's episode of "Straight to Cam" with co-host Cameron Brink and her LA Sparks teammate Rae Burrell.

According to Curry-Lee, she had booked a bachelorette party a month in advance for one of her best friends. The event was to take place at a club called Pretty Please in Phoenix.

However, it was the same weekend as the WNBA's All-Star weekend and Reese was also in town.

"We show up to the club and that night, it was the W's party or Angel Reese was supposed to be there that night," Curry-Lee said. (31:09-31:18)

However, Curry-Lee was informed at the door that they didn't see her name on the list. As it turns out, the table that was supposed to be for her group, was given to Reese.

"Angel Reese took my table y'all," Curry-Lee added.

It was still a happy ending in a way for Sydel Curry-Lee and her friends as the club reportedly refunded her money and they invited them to come back the next day.

Angel Reese talks about supporting Hailey Van Lith as she transitions to the pros

After a stellar five-year college career, Hailey Van Lith is moving on to become a professional with the Chicago Sky. Van Lith is regarded as a highly talented player due to her collegiate run and her experience in representing Team USA.

She will likely still go through an adjustment period in the WNBA despite her prior experience. She will have someone looking out for her in former LSU teammate Angel Reese in Chicago.

Reese shared how she plans to support Van Lith as she gets used to being a professional.

"I know a lot of pressure is probably on her from the outside. I know how it is being the big name coming to town expected to do big things," Reese said. "Just being that 'big sister' I guess kind of to her this year is just super important for her."

Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith were teammates for a season at LSU. It was during Reese's senior year in 2023-24 after Van Lith transferred from Louisiana. Van Lith stayed for a fifth year in college to play for TCU before declaring for the draft.

