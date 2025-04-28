"Rage baiting" - Cameron Brink's teammate Rae Burrell backs DeMar DeRozan lashing at fan for shoving phone in his face

DeMar DeRozan got in an altercation with a fan at a restaurant on Friday, and this incident was discussed by Cameron Brink and her co-hosts on "Monday's Straight to Cam." The discussion started when Brink shared her pet peeve of being touched by strangers in public with Sydel Curry-Lee and LA Sparks teammate Rae Burrell.

Brink and Burrell shared experiences where fans crossed boundaries with them. They discussed the etiquette of approaching someone in public, such as simply asking for permission to get a hug or handshake first.

It led to them discussing the viral incident of a fan shoving his phone at DeRozan's face.

"Why would you do that actually in public? Flashing the face," Burrell said (22:57-23:10). "But you know, people be like rage baiting and trying to get a reaction. Why are you feening for reaction that bad?"

The viral incident involving DeMar DeRozan occurred last Friday at a restaurant in California. An individual walked up and shoved his phone with the light on in DeRozan's face.

The startled NBA forward responded by shoving the phone away and it devolved into a physical altercation from there. In a clip posted by TMZ Sports, DeRozan can be seen pinning the man to the floor while a woman urged him to let him go.

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink is expected to return in June

Stanford alum Cameron Brink tore her ACL in June 2024 against the Connecticut Sun. This injury limited her to only 15 games in her rookie season. She also lost her chance to compete at the Olympics' 3x3 event, and she missed the Unrivaled's inaugural season.

Brink has missed a lot since her ACL tear but there is now a timeline for her return. The Sparks forward is expected to return to action this June.

The WNBA will host the Commissioner's Cup in June. It's also a full month ahead of the All-Star break and three months ahead of the regular season's conclusion in September. This gives Brink plenty of time to get back into rhythm and acclimate to the pace of her team.

In 15 games in 2024, Cameron Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. She showed the most promise on the defensive end with 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks.

