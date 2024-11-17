Angel Reese turns heads with $23k Rolex, $512 boots, and Chanel dress at ComplexCon

Angel Reese, dressed in luxury brands from top to bottom, turned heads at the ComplexCon 2024. The Chicago Sky star attended the event to have a conversation with Speedy on the show "360 with Speedy."

Reese gave Complex a fit check, explaining her outfit to the fans. The sports media outlet uploaded the video on Instagram in front of a combined 12.1 million followers.

The Chicago Sky star broke down her outfit, starting with her top. She revealed that she was wearing an all-Chanel ensemble comprising a Chanel top, a Chanel Skirt and a Chanel wooly handbag that she hung from her shoulder. Next, she showed off some of her "everyday" jewelry and Rolex watch.

She ended her fit check with her Stuart Weitzman boots and advised the audience that it was the brand if they had big feet. The Rolex that Reese wore to the Complexcon was the Datejust 36. The timepiece is listed for $23,000 on the official Rolex website.

Angel Reese shows off her outfit for ComplexCon on her IG story. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

Moreover, the Stuart Weitzman boots Reese wore to the event are listed for $512 on Fashiola. The Chicago Sky star also uploaded a mirror selfie and a video on her Instagram story to show off her outfit.

Angel Reese shows the urge to get her fan a box of Reese Puffs

In September, Angel Reese became the brand ambassador of REESE'S PUFFS Cereal. The morning cereal brand released a special edition Reese Puffs featuring the Chicago Sky star on the box. She shared a picture of a kid holding the Reese Puffs box in a supermarket.

In another story, the Chicago Sky star shared a reel featuring a woman ranting about not being able to get a box of Reese's cereal even after visiting the grocery store three times. The Sky star accompanied a caption expressing her urge to get the fan her box.

"We gotta get my girl a box NOW"

Reese shares a picture of a kid holding Reese puffs on her Instagram story. (Credits: @angelreese5/Instagram)

The Chicago Sky star was also excited to team up with the cereal brand, as she revealed her thoughts on the deal in a press release.

"I’m so excited to partner with such an iconic brand. Not only does this fulfill my childhood dream of being on a cereal box, but there couldn’t be a better fit for me to join forces with than REESE’S PUFFS cereal,” said Reese.

The Chicago Sky star is enjoying the offseason but will soon be playing in the 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled.

