Angel Reese turns “mebounds” disrespect into charity with latest business move

Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese has found a way to use her platform to further one of the causes close to her heart. This time, she is drumming up support against cyberbullying.
The former LSU star announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday that she has dropped "mebounds" merchandise, which she has trademarked. She said proceeds will go to their anti-cyberbullying program under the Angel C. Reese Foundation.
"MEBOUNDS, REESEBOUNDS, REBOUNDS… MERCH AVAILABLE NOW! Part of the proceeds are going to go to the Angel C. Reese foundation to help fight against cyberbullying! SHOP NOW! LINK IN BIO!! #hatingpaystoo"
"Mebounds" is one of the terms originally coined to mock Angel Reese for rebounding her own missed shots. She saw it fit to have the term trademarked not only to promote her brand but also to put it to good use.
Angel Reese is playing in her second season in the WNBA. She continues to be a double-double machine for the Sky (3-8), going for 11 points and 11.7 rebounds per game along with 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals.
Reese is also building partnerships with top brands, which has seen her sign a signature deal with Reebok as well as deals with Beats by Dre and McDonald's.
Angel Reese lends a hand in rebuilding basketball courts in Chicago
Angel Reese has also announced that the outdoor basketball courts she helped rebuild are now open for use. Done in partnership with Cash App, the two courts found at Oakwood in Chicago, Illinois, are now named "Angel's Court" and are located near the water.
Reese announced on X, writing:
"New court in Chicago! So blessed to able to do this in a second city that I can now call HOME!"
Getting wind of what Reese had done with the basketball courts, Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh was all praises to their resident star, telling reporters:
"This whole court is really cool. It's awesome, it was an awesome moment. It's something she should be proud of so we're really proud of it for her as well."
Reese was selected seventh overall in last year's WNBA draft following a solid collegiate career at LSU. In the "Windy City" she has found a new home where she has been embraced for who she is both on and off the court.