Angel Reese urged to forfeit remaining games against Caitlin Clark's Fever after alleged mistreatment

Some fans have urged Angel Reese to sit out games against the Indiana Fever for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season. Reese was allegedly the victim of racial taunts in the Chicago Sky's 93-58 loss on Saturday's highly anticipated matchup with Caitlin Clark.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan encouraged the Sky forward to protest her treatment from Fever supporters by forfeiting the remaining games versus Indiana. Reese was also subjected to online criticism after her reaction to Clark's take foul, which was eventually called a flagrant.

"Angel Reese should not play any more Fever games this season. It’s a hostile environment for her. Cathy (Engelbert) has them playing 5 times this season to drum up a rivalry. Angel Reese's mental health is more important than this racist rivalry," the fan tweeted.

While it's definitely a hot take coming from a fan, others agreed that Angel Reese should take a stand and refuse to play any more games against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

"Angel’s team needs to demand increased security and ban Dave Portnoy. Until then, she shouldn’t step foot on the court to play Fever again," a fan wrote.

"She should leave the league entirely," one fan suggested.

"I think she should leave the league and focus on taking Unrivaled 3x3 to new heights," another fan commented.

"All I want to see for next Fever matchup games is Angel Reese (personal) ruled out, nothing more nothing less," a fan tweeted.

"Because of the hatred, Angel should not have to play in games vs the Fever," one fan remarked.

"The WNBA is a joke and the only sport that’s causing racial division," another fan claimed.

WNBA investigating alleged racist chants toward Angel Reese

The WNBA released a statement on Sunday that they are investigating alleged racist chants at the Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky game. The league is still trying to identify the fans who are accused of racially taunting players. Investigators are also trying to determine which players the alleged chants were made to.

Chicago Sky CEO and President Adam Fox also issued a statement about the WNBA's investigation of alleged fan misconduct. Fox wants the league to create the necessary steps to keep the environment safe for all players.

It will be interesting to see how the next four games between the Sky and Fever pan out. Gainbridge Fieldhouse was rowdy at the opening game, so the Sky fanbase needs to be more raucous at the Wintrust Arena.

