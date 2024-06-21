"Angel Reese all the way down there " - WNBA fans hyped as Caitlin Clark outvotes all rookies in All-Star voting

Caitlin Clark, The WNBA's 2024 number-one overall pick, once got fans excited after it was revealed she is among the top vote-getters for the All-Star game. Clark is second only to Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, who leads the pack with 217,773 votes.

With 216,427 votes, Clark is 1,346 votes behind last year's finals MVP. She is also the leading vote-getter among guards at the moment.

Several fans reacted on X to Clark receiving the second-most votes for the upcoming All-Star game. Many hyped her up above her competition.

"Angel Reese all the way down there," a fan tweeted.

"Caitlin Clark > The entire WNBA," a fan tweeted.

"Clark is so inspirational," a fan tweeted.

However, some fans cannot fathom that she is second in the All-Star voting.

"Clark shouldn’t be anywhere close to this list," a fan tweeted.

"2nd in fan voting behind only the actual best player in the league is crazy," a fan tweeted.

"Caitlin Clark having the second most votes in her rookie year is insane dawg," a fan tweeted.

The WNBA All-Star game will take place on Jul. 20th. With this being the first result of the fan voting, some changes are expected later.

Whether Clark will maintain her position as the second-highest until the actual All-Star game is something that only time will tell.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are the only two rookies in the top ten of All-Star voting

The fans seem to be all in on the hype that Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have brought since entering the WNBA. The proof is the number of votes each has gotten for the All-Star game.

Clark's 216,427 and Reese's 118,490 votes make them the only two rookies in the top ten.

There are other rookies within the top 18. LA Sparks' Cameron Brink ranks 11th with 95,728 votes. Clark's ex-teammate and Iowa's Kate Martin ranks 12th with 91,565 votes. And Kamilla Cardoso, Reese's teammate on the Chicago Sky, ranks 16th with 75,513 votes.

Clark is also up there with three of her Indiana Fever teammates. Aliyah Boston is ranked third with 171,864 votes, NaLyssa Smith 17th with 72,719 votes and Kelsey Mitchell 18th with 66,820 votes.

The votes from fans, the media and other WNBA players will also be considered. That means the players on this list aren't guaranteed a spot in the All-Star game.

Additionally, the actual event is still about a month away, so the top vote-getters could still change.