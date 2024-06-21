"DiJonai ain't gon like this" - WNBA fans react to Caitlin Clark and NaLyssa Smith nailing half-court shots in morning shootaround

Caitlin Clark has apparently found her 'Splash Sister' in NaLyssa Smith. The Indiana Fever players ended this morning's shootaround by draining some big shots from half court.

The Indiana Fever's X account shared a clip of Smith sinking a half-court shot and immediately going to hug Clark, who spoke with other teammates. Then, Clark dribbled the ball once made a half-court shot as well.

The rookie started running and looking for Smith before celebrating.

The video caught the attention of fans on social media. Some brought up and referenced DiJonai Carrington (who reportedly dated Smith last year and took some shots at Clark the previous week), claiming the Connecticut Sun star wouldn't be happy about this situation.

"Dijonai ain’t gon like this," one fan wrote.

"Not Nalyssa hugging on Caitlin, Sun about to win by 40 points next game 😫," another one said.

"Dijonai angry tweet incoming," a third fan said.

Other fans were actually glad to see the chemistry between NaLyssa Smith and Caitlin Clark.

"They look like such a team now. I wouldn’t be surprised if they compete for a championship this season," a fan claimed.

The Indiana Fever face the Atlanta Dream on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Dream will try to get revenge after losing 91-84 to the Fever last week in Indianapolis.

The Fever have won four of their last five matchups and will try to get closer to the .500 mark. Caitlin Clark and company have improved their level in recent games, boasting a 6-10 record right now.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever to play record-breaking game against the Chicago Sky

After Friday's game against the Dream, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will travel to Chicago to face Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky for the third time this season and the second time in a week.

This matchup already broke a viewership record in their second edition and the third one will make fans disburse a lot of money to be able to attend this highly-anticipated match.

According to TickPicks, the get-in price for this matchup is $249, a lot more than the cheapest ticket that was required to attend the game Sunday in Indianapolis ($57). Moreover, the most expensive ticket for the upcoming game is worth $9,131.

The average price of tickets for the game is $271, which is a WNBA record. The two rookies are drawing a lot of attention and when they meet on the court, women's basketball is winning irrespective of who wins between them.