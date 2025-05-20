  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "Angel Reese will be in tears over this": Fans erupt as Caitlin Clark's Fever becomes first WNBA team to breach 1 million milestone 

"Angel Reese will be in tears over this": Fans erupt as Caitlin Clark's Fever becomes first WNBA team to breach 1 million milestone 

By Advait Jajodia
Modified May 20, 2025 05:15 GMT
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

The Indiana Fever has experienced a surge in popularity following the arrival of Caitlin Clark in 2024. Clark’s impact has been so significant that the Fever became the first in WNBA history to surpass 1 million followers on Facebook.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The news quickly went viral, with fans praising Clark on social media for her role in the team's rapidly increasing fan base. Furthermore, many included Angel Reese in their comments, claiming that she might be jealous of the outcome of Clark’s influence.

“Angel Reese will be in tears over this,” @JoeyJetsX wrote.
Ad
“Angel Reese is pi**ed rn,” @CupofMets said.
“Angel Reese could never,” another fan commented.
“Congratulations. Keep protecting Clark. She is a champion,” @manojrohtela lauded Clark.
Ad
“the CC effect,” another fan wrote.
“Everyone's loving CC,” @Riinnng said.

It's not surprising that Angel Reese has been caught in this crossfire.

The Chicago Sky star has frequently found herself in the headlines for fighting the narrative that gives Caitlin Clark credit as the sole reason behind the WNBA's increase in viewership. Reese has consistently demanded recognition of her own contributions to the league’s growth, asking for equal respect as Clark.

Ad

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were involved in an altercation

The rivalry between Clark and Reese escalated during the opening night of the 2025 WNBA regular season. The incident occurred in the third quarter of Saturday’s game between Indiana and Chicago when Clark committed a hard, yet routine, take foul to prevent Reese from getting an open look at the basket.

Ad

Reese immediately sprang onto her feet, cussing and aggressively charging toward Clark before teammates and officials had to intervene. Although tensions flared, no physical altercation took place.

youtube-cover
Ad

Unsurprisingly, the moment drew significant attention, and both stars were asked about the play afterward. Clark defended her actions, revealing being baffled by the officials' decision to upgrade the foul to a flagrant 1.

“It was just a good play on the basketball. I’m not sure what the ref saw to upgrade it, and that’s up to their discretion. It’s a take foul to put them at the free-throw line,” Clark said via FoxSports.com. “I’ve watched a lot of basketball in my life, that’s exactly what it was. I wasn’t trying to do anything malicious. That’s not the type of player I am.”
Ad

Reese, on the other hand, believed that the officials had made the right decision.

“Basketball play. Refs got it right. Move on,” Reese said.

Angel Reese finished the clash with a 12-point, 17-rebound double-double. However, Caitlin Clark got the final laugh, putting up a 20-point, 10-rebound and 10-assist triple-double, leading the Indiana Fever to a 93-58 blowout win.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications