  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • "Angel is not a victim, Angel is a superstar": Nancy Lieberman calls out Angel Reese supporter for Caitlin Clark's criticism by Jeff Teague

"Angel is not a victim, Angel is a superstar": Nancy Lieberman calls out Angel Reese supporter for Caitlin Clark's criticism by Jeff Teague

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 08, 2025 04:58 GMT
&quot;Angel is not a victim. Angel is a superstar&quot;: Nancy Lieberman calls out Angel Reese supporter for Caitlin Clark
"Angel is not a victim, Angel is a superstar": Nancy Lieberman calls out Angel Reese supporter for Caitlin Clark's criticism by Jeff Teague. [photo: @angelreese5/IG, @nancylieberman/IG]

The back-and-forth between Nancy Lieberman and Jeff Teague following his Caitlin-Clark-is-not-that-good take a few days ago continues to stir social media. On Thursday, a fan tweeted about how some are criticizing Teague but praising Candace Parker for calling Angel Reese a “Tier C” player. Another responded to the tweet, saying he was treating the Chicago Sky star “like she’s a victim.”

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The exchange prompted Lieberman to react:

“Angel is not a victim. Angel is a superstar. And I’m so proud of her in every record she has broken.”
Ad

The testy back-and-forth between Jeff Teague and Nancy Lieberman started a few days ago. Teague said in the 520 Podcast that Clark “is good but she’s not that good.” Lieberman responded on Wednesday by telling Teague that he wasn't great and added that he was only “serviceable.”

Unsurprisingly, fans were divided on the takes between the two former basketball players. Some thought Teague’s comments were fair, while others thought Lieberman got it right. A few brought up how the former Milwaukee Bucks point guard's comment didn't coincide with Candace Parker’s analysis of Angel Reese’s game.

Ad

According to the two-time WNBA MVP, Reese belongs to “Tier C,” while Caitlin Clark is “Tier A.” Parker added that the Indiana Fever guard only needs time to step up to “Tier S,” which is occupied by A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. For Parker, Reese stands out with her offensive rebounding, but every facet of her game needs to improve.

Jeff Teague responds to Nancy Lieberman's Caitlin Clark defense by calling him "serviceable"

Jeff Teague didn't take long to respond to Nancy Lieberman’s scathing remark about his Caitlin Clark take. Teague said in Thursday’s edition of the 520 Podcast:

Ad
“You’re an OG. I respect you, whatever you did in your career. No disrespect.”
“I was saying Caitlin Clark is a good player. She’s only been in the league for two years. She can’t be a great player [yet]. Only great player who ever came in the league like that was Candace Parker.”
Ad

Clark placed fourth in the MVP race, an award won unanimously by A’ja Wilson. The Indiana Fever guard, though, ran away with the Rookie of the Year honors. Clark’s accomplishments fell short of Candace Parker’s 2008 campaign when she was simultaneously named MVP and ROY.

Jeff Teague didn't back down from his comments, using that history for the basis of his Caitlin Clark comments.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications