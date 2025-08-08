"Angel is not a victim, Angel is a superstar": Nancy Lieberman calls out Angel Reese supporter for Caitlin Clark's criticism by Jeff Teague

The back-and-forth between Nancy Lieberman and Jeff Teague following his Caitlin-Clark-is-not-that-good take a few days ago continues to stir social media. On Thursday, a fan tweeted about how some are criticizing Teague but praising Candace Parker for calling Angel Reese a “Tier C” player. Another responded to the tweet, saying he was treating the Chicago Sky star “like she’s a victim.”The exchange prompted Lieberman to react:“Angel is not a victim. Angel is a superstar. And I’m so proud of her in every record she has broken.”Nancy Lieberman @NancyLiebermanLINKAngel is not a victim. Angel is a superstar. And i'm so proud of her in every record she has brokenThe testy back-and-forth between Jeff Teague and Nancy Lieberman started a few days ago. Teague said in the 520 Podcast that Clark “is good but she’s not that good.” Lieberman responded on Wednesday by telling Teague that he wasn't great and added that he was only “serviceable.”Unsurprisingly, fans were divided on the takes between the two former basketball players. Some thought Teague’s comments were fair, while others thought Lieberman got it right. A few brought up how the former Milwaukee Bucks point guard's comment didn't coincide with Candace Parker’s analysis of Angel Reese’s game.According to the two-time WNBA MVP, Reese belongs to “Tier C,” while Caitlin Clark is “Tier A.” Parker added that the Indiana Fever guard only needs time to step up to “Tier S,” which is occupied by A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. For Parker, Reese stands out with her offensive rebounding, but every facet of her game needs to improve.Jeff Teague responds to Nancy Lieberman's Caitlin Clark defense by calling him &quot;serviceable&quot;Jeff Teague didn't take long to respond to Nancy Lieberman’s scathing remark about his Caitlin Clark take. Teague said in Thursday’s edition of the 520 Podcast:“You’re an OG. I respect you, whatever you did in your career. No disrespect.”“I was saying Caitlin Clark is a good player. She’s only been in the league for two years. She can’t be a great player [yet]. Only great player who ever came in the league like that was Candace Parker.”Clark placed fourth in the MVP race, an award won unanimously by A’ja Wilson. The Indiana Fever guard, though, ran away with the Rookie of the Year honors. Clark’s accomplishments fell short of Candace Parker’s 2008 campaign when she was simultaneously named MVP and ROY.Jeff Teague didn't back down from his comments, using that history for the basis of his Caitlin Clark comments.