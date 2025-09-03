  • home icon
  Another colossal blow to Indiana Fever as Stephanie White's staff member to undergo surgery for torn Achilles

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 03, 2025 04:36 GMT
Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks - Source: Getty
The Indiana Fever have been hit hard by injuries this season. With multiple players already sidelined for the year, the setbacks have now reached coach Stephanie White’s staff. White said Tuesday that one of her assistants suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

Fever player development coach Keith Porter sustained the injury and will require surgery, White said. As player development coach, Porter participates in contact drills with players.

White said Porter has maintained a positive outlook despite the setback.

“He’s a very faithful guy,” White said. “His spirits are good. It’s an adjustment right now, because he’s not on the floor, but eventually, once he gets surgery, he'll be back on.”
Porter has worked with White since her days with the Connecticut Sun, helping develop players such as Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington.

He also serves as head coach for Kosovo Heritage Basketball Academy, which trains and develops more than 400 players each year in Pristina, Kosovo, according to a Fever press release.

Porter played two seasons of college basketball at the University of Connecticut Avery Point, a Division III program. He led the nation in scoring, earned All-America honors and was later inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. He also played professionally in Spain and Puerto Rico.

His injury adds to the Fever’s long list of absences, which already includes Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald and Syd Colson. Caitlin Clark’s return date is still undetermined.

Will Caitlin Clark return to ease the Fever’s injury woes?

Caitlin Clark has been out since July 15 with a right groin injury. Her eventual return is expected to play a key role in the Fever’s playoff hopes, but the team is being cautious. She has been limited to light practice work and mostly non-contact drills.

According to White, Clark’s workload has remained limited.

"No, she's just been doing shooting and mostly individual stuff," White said (per Indy Star).

The Fever dropped their second straight game Tuesday with a loss to the Mercury, slipping to No. 8 and holding the final playoff spot. They are just one game ahead of the No. 9 Los Angeles Sparks.

According to Tankathon, the Fever have the fifth-easiest remaining schedule. They face the Chicago Sky on Friday, the Washington Mystics on Sunday and finish the regular season against the Minnesota Lynx next Tuesday in a potential first-round preview.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
