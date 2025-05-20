"Another one falling for nonsense!" - WNBA fans react as Iowa alum turn back on Caitlin Clark amid Angel Reese controversy

Iowa State alum, Alexi Overstreet, posted a video on TikTok announcing that she is divesting from Caitlin Clark’s fanbase amid the recent Angel Reese controversy. Overstreet made many tall claims in her video, stating that Clark is inciting violence against black women in the WNBA and is profiting off it.
She went on to say that Angel Reese’s reaction to Clark’s foul on Sunday was justified. Overstreet even mentioned that she would’ve punched the Fever star in the face had she been in Reese’s position. She finished her statement by saying that Clark should take more responsibility for the actions of her fanbase.
Alexis Overstreet claims to be a lifelong Iowa fan, but attended rival college Iowa State, a fact that did not escape the fans. Overstreet’s video was reposted on X and WNBA fans are having a field day, reacting to her comments on Clark:
“I don’t think CC should be responsible for the fans that act out. She can’t control those fans. I know she has spoken out on this issue. How many more times does she have to do it?" said one fan.
“As much as i agree with her about the toxicity of that fan-base, i don't see how clark is at fault. i've not seen her encouraging it and she has generally been positive," one fan opined.
"that was a hard foul that's fairly standard. and angel being mad was also fair. both things can be true," a fan opined.
Fans pointed out how Overstreet didn’t attend Clark’s college and went to a rival school, Iowa State:
“Iowa State … rival school,” one fan said.
“She went to Iowa State, not Iowa,” another fan said.
“Too loud”: Caitlin Clark says she didn’t hear alleged racist comments targeting Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark spoke on the allegations from the Fever-Sky game after team practice on Monday.
“It's super loud in here and though I didn't hear anything, I think that's why they're doing the investigation," Clark said.
"That's why they're looking into it. That doesn't mean nothing happened, so I'll just trust the league's investigation and I'm sure they'll do the right thing.”
Despite all the noise, Caitlin Clark is off to a spectacular start to her season, recording 20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, four blocks and two steals against the Chicago Sky. The Fever takes on the Atlanta Dream at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday.