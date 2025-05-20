Caitlin Clark accused by Iowa alumna of inciting violence against black women: “It’s helping her pockets”

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark has been accused by a University of Iowa alumna of inciting violence against black women to build up her brand. It stemmed from the flagrant foul 1 she was called for on Chicago Sky's Angel Reese in their season-opener on Saturday.

In a video posted on TikTok on Monday, Houston resident Alexis Overstreet, who graduated from UofI in 2020, said she was divesting from the Clark fandom for the time being as she could no longer take all the racism being thrown by Clark's fanbase against black players in the WNBA.

She even boldly claimed that the former Iowa star is aware of it and even "capitalizing" on it.

"I have to divest from the fandom because I cannot take the racism anymore. It's disgusting," Overstreet said. "At first, I tried to excuse Caitlin Clark's behavior towards black women as typical roughhousing that happens within basketball. I thought Caitlin Clark was really doing something good for women's basketball and the WNBA in general. But my mind has changed on that."

"I think when you incite violence on black women and your fanbase calls them slurs... It makes me sick. I don't it see as a win for women's basketball... I think Cailtin Clark is not being hold accountable and like I said I think she's inciting violence with her fans and she's capitalizing and profiting off that violence of black women... It's helping her pockets."

Caitlin Clark and Reese had a brief dust-up midway into the third quarter of their game last Saturday after the Fever guard gave a hard foul on her Sky rival, which was later elevated as a flagrant foul one.

As Reese was taking her free throws, she reportedly received "hateful comments" from fans, which is now the subject of a WNBA probe and was condemned by the Fever and Sky organizations.

Caitlin Clark defends hard foul on Angel Reese as a legit basketball play

Caitlin Clark is not putting too much on the hard foul she was assessed on Angel Reese, saying it was a legit basketball play and nothing else.

She spoke about it following the Indiana Fever's dominant 93-58 victory over the Chicago Sky on Saturday in Indianapolis, citing that there was no malicious intent on her part.

"It's just a good take foul," Clark said after the win (via ESPN). "Either Angel gets (a) wide-open two points or we send them to the free throw line. Nothing malicious about it. Every basketball player knows that."

Caitlin Clark, however, fully supports the WNBA's investigation into the reported hateful comments Reese received following the play, saying there is no place for it in basketball and in society in general.

