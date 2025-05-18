Angel Reese accused of jealousy toward Caitlin Clark after side-eye moment

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark got their season 2 WNBA rivalry going on Saturday. Fans went buzzing and accused Chicago Sky star Reese for being seemingly jealous of her Indiana Fever rival after she gave Clark a side-long glance after making a tough shot.

Ad

The incident took place in the first half of the Fever's dominant 93-58 victory over the Sky in Indianapolis. After Clark drained a step-back 3-pointer over Kia Nurse, Reese was caught on camera giving her a side-eye.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took note of the moment and shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), particularly how Angel Reese was apparently projecting jealous vibes.

"Angel is jealous of Caitlin," one fan bluntly put it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"She is so jealous," another chimed in.

"She is so jealous I find it hilarious," a user shared.

"Envy," a comment plainly put.

"Oh the jealousy…it stinks. Smells sooooo good tho lol. I’m here for it. Gonna be a long season for brick barbie 🤣," a fan described the look on Reese.

"Angel Reese is so jealous of CC. Sad to see," one user wrote.

Ad

"Angel Reese is so jealous of CC it’s crazy! And it’s annoying people call this a rivalry, Angel is no where near the level of CC," a fan highlighted.

Clark ended the game with a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while Reese had 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting and 17 rebounds.

The two had a brief dust-up midway into the third quarter after Clark had given Reese a hard foul, which was later assessed as a flagrant one.

Ad

Angel Reese takes loss to Caitlin Clark and the Fever in stride

Angel Reese took her season-opening defeat to Cailtin Clark and the Indiana Fever in stride, saying that it was just the first game of the season and that the Sky have enough time to make adjustments.

Reese spoke about it in the postgame press conference following their defeat to the Fever on Saturday in Indianapolis. The Chicago All-Star forward highlighted that it was just the start of the new season and that the loss wasn't indicative of the team the Sky have this year.

Ad

"It's May. We don't want to look the same now in July. So, take one game at a time. ... We have 43 games left, so, just taking our time, day to day, and leaning from the mistakes," Reese said.

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Chicago kept in step with Indiana in the opening quarter, down by just five points, 22-17. The Sky, though, were outscored, 71-41, in the next three quarters as they slumped to defeat.

Ad

Angel Reese top-scored for the Sky with 12 points, with Ariel Atkins adding 11. For the Fever, four players scored in double-digits, led by Clark's 20, followed by Aliyah Boston with 19 and Natasha Howard and Kelsey Mitchell with 15 points each.

The Sky play the Fever next on June 7 at United Center in Chicago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More