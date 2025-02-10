"You're not Michael Jordan and Larry Bird" - WNBA fans react to Angel Reese's McDonald's ad featuring Lisa Leslie & Breanna Stewart

McDonald's released an ad featuring WNBA stars Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart and Lisa Leslie. It was shown during the Super Bowl, with the fast food chain banking on the growing popularity of women's basketball to boost its sales. Reese was the first female athlete to get a special meal from McDonald's.

In an Instagram post, McDonald's shared the ad that was seen by millions during Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Reese was the star of the commercial, with Leslie challenging her in a game of one-on-one in the first part.

The second half of the ad revealed Stewart, who also played a one-on-one against the Chicago Sky star. It was reminiscent of the McDonald's commercial featuring Michael Jordan and Larry Bird in 1993.

Despite Angel Reese's popularity, she's a divisive figure online, and there were mixed reactions from fans after seeing the McDonald's commercial. Some took shots at Reese making jump shots in the video, which isn't a part of her game on the court.

"You're not Michael Jordan and Larry Bird," a fan commented.

"Reese did NOT make all those shots," one fan wrote.

"How many takes for the shot to go in the net?," another fan asked.

Angel Reese fans came to the rescue to block out the noise from her haters. Reese has been the subject of criticism since New Year but has chosen to ignore it and focus on her brand.

"Angel Reese is the GOAT," a fan responded.

"Nothing anyone could do to make me dislike Angel," one fan remarked.

"Haters are mad!!!!!!!!!!! LETS GO REESE!!!!!!!!," another fan claimed.

Fans react to McDonald's commercial. (Photo: @mcdonalds on IG)

The Angel Reese special is a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese and the brand new BBQ sauce. It also includes French fries and a drink, which will cost $5, as per USA Today.

Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart not the only WNBA stars featured in Super Bowl ad

It's a huge weekend not just for the NFL, but also for the WNBA, after Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart were featured in the McDonald's Super Bowl ad. They were not the only current players to be in a commercial in one of the biggest events of the year.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, Nike had an ad in the Super Bowl featuring women athletes. Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and A'ja Wilson were front and center along with track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson, tennis No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, soccer star Sophia Smith, USC's JuJu Watkins and Ballon d'Or Féminin winner Alexia Putellas.

Nike and McDonald's are using the rising popularity of women's sports to further their brands. It will be interesting to see if more WNBA stars get the opportunity to represent other brands.

