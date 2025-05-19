Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Etan Thomas says WNBA’s Angel Reese statement validates concerns of Caitlin Clark used as 'symbol for hate and racism'

Michael Jordan’s ex-teammate Etan Thomas believes the WNBA’s statement following the Fever-Sky game validates his concerns that Caitlin Clark is used as a symbol for ‘hate and racism.' The Indiana Fever opened their 2025 WNBA season against the Chicago Sky on Saturday, taking down the Sky by a 93-58 scoreline.

Ad

During the game, Caitlin Clark committed a hard foul on Angel Reese that led to an altercation. Clark was booked for a Flagrant 1, and Reese went on to shoot free throws. Now, Reese missed one of her foul shots, following which the arena exploded with noise and booed her.

It is being claimed that fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse used racist remarks towards Reese after she missed her shot. In response to the claims, the WNBA released a statement on Sunday:

Ad

Trending

“The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms – they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Etan Thomas shared the league’s statement on X, claiming that Caitlin Clark has been "weaponized" and is being used as a "symbol for hate and racism":

“The WNBA released a statement regarding the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever game. So now do y’all believe us when we say a certain demographic has weaponized Caitlin Clark and are using her as a symbol for hate and racism or do you still think we’re lying about that?”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Indiana Fever also released a statement saying that the team is closely working with the WNBA to help them with their investigation. Videos shared on social media show that the fans did indeed boo Reese after she missed her free throws, but no evidence of racism has been shared yet.

Speaking after the game, both Clark and Angel Reese downplayed their altercation, saying that Clark's foul was a basketball play.

Ad

Etan Thomas previously claimed Paige Bueckers didn't get the Caitlin Clark treatment due to the lack of a "Black villain"

This isn't the first time Etan Thomas has been vocal about racism in women's basketball. In March, Thomas wrote an article for The Guardian claiming that Paige Bueckers doesn't get the same treatment as Caitlin Clark because she doesn't have a "Black villain" to compete with.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Thomas claimed that Clark was extensively covered and dubbed "The Great White Hope" because of her rivalry with Angel Reese. Back then, fans were quick to fire back at Thomas, pointing to the gap between Clark and Buckers' achievements in college.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More