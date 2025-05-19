Caitlin Clark's teammate Brianna Turner releases strong statement on alleged racism toward Angel Reese

The Indiana Fever versus Chicago Sky game on Saturday headlined by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese continues to make headlines. Following alleged racist comments directed at Reese, the WNBA and the Fever are investigating such reports. The WNBPA also condemned the behavior and supported the actions of the league and the team concerned.

Brianna Turner, Clark’s teammate, tossed in her thoughts about the alleged racism during the game.

“I am in full support of the league investigating potential bigoted behavior directed at players. If something is found, I hope the appropriate actions are taken. If nothing is found, I still believe it’s better safe than sorry when it comes to player safety/welfare at arenas.”

The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese started in college. During their rookie campaigns last year, showdowns between the two usually ended up with racist and bigoted comments thrown online.

To stop such behavior in live games or during online exchanges, the WNBA launched ahead of the 2025 season the “No Space for Hate” drive. The season opening game between the Fever and the Sky promptly tested that initiative.

Caitlin Clark got into a scuffle with Angel Reese in the third quarter. Clark’s personal foul prompted a furious response from Reese, who wanted to go after the Fever superstar. Indiana center Aliyah Boston stepped in on time to prevent a confrontation as Clark walked away. Following a review, the former Iowa guard was called for a flagrant-1 foul.

Although the alleged racist comments did not happen after the Clark-Reese dustup, the WNBA and the Indiana Fever are investigating the matter.

Brianna Turner played with Angel Reese before teaming up with Caitlin Clark

Brianna Turner has had a unique perspective on the rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Last year, she was with the Chicago Sky when the team made the former LSU star the No. 7 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft. Turner supported the Chi Barbie during a season filled with alleged racist and misogynistic shots.

After the Sky retooled ahead of the 2025 season, Turner took her talents to Indiana, where she became part of Clark’s supporting cast. The 6-foot-4 forward provides depth and experience to a frontline headlined by Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard.

Brianna Turner jumped from Reese’s camp to Caitlin Clark’s team, but remains committed to fighting racism.

