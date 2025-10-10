"Another reason to be a Caitlin Clark fan": Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce endorses Fever star's decision to snub Colts

Caitlin Clark has been a huge hit in Indianapolis since being drafted by the Indiana Fever in 2024. However, during her most recent visit to the Lucas Oil Stadium, Clark snubbed the Colts and showed her loyalty towards the Kansas City Chiefs.

During an episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, on Thursday, Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, endorsed the Fever star over her decision to snub the Colts.

"Speaking of the WNBA, I've just been given yet another reason to be a fan of Caitlin Clark," Kylie expressed (Timestamp: 7:20 onwards). "She and some of her Fever teammates were at the Colts game, and Caitlin, a diehard Chiefs fan, is the only one not wearing the custom jersey they made for her. Nailed it."

Kelce continued to express her views on the snub, noting that it was a tradition for the Colts to offer custom jerseys before praising Clark once again.

"Here's the deal. It was very kind of the Colts organization to give her a customized jersey, that’s pretty standard. I’ve seen it happen to my husband plenty of times," she continued. "But when you’re raised a diehard fan of a team, this is really the only appropriate response."

Caitlin Clark turned heads on Saturday when she chose not to wear a Colts jersey during their Week 5 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Fever guard attended the game with her teammates, who all sported their custom jerseys, but Clark decided to fold hers neatly and set it aside, staying loyal to the Chiefs.

The Fever guard is a die-hard Kansas fan and often appears at their games during the offseason. Her latest move further showcased her love for the team, cementing her as a loyal member of the Chiefs Kingdom.

Indiana Fever star claims she is a "bandwagoner" amid growing love for the Colts after Caitlin Clark snub

Caitlin Clark snubbing the Colts has become a talking point among many as the Fever guard refused to become a bandwagon fan. However, her teammate Sophie Cunningham claimed she is a "bandwagoner" and expressed her growing love for the Colts during her podcast, despite Clark's decision.

"Everyone's always trying to get her to wear something or do something. And like for her to be like, 'I'm here, but I'm going to represent the Chiefs, baby," Cunningham expressed. "I would say I'm totally a bandwagoner because I just got traded to Indy and I've never watched the Colts in my life, but when I did go there, everyone was so nice."

Although the Colts couldn’t win over Caitlin Clark, her visit wasn’t a total loss, as they did manage to win over Sophie Cunningham.

