Antonio Brown appears to fire thinly veiled Caitlin Clark dig with viral snap of Fever star

Antonio Brown has once again taken a dig at Caitlin Clark. After making several disrespectful and crude remarks about the Indiana Fever star over the years, the former NFL player is back in the headlines because of his latest social media post.Brown has built a history of trolling Clark, and it seems to be another example. Clark herself has done nothing to provoke him, yet Brown continues to target her online. This time, he shared a viral photo of her from the 2025 WNBA regular season without any explanation or caption.The picture comes from Clark’s penultimate game before suffering a groin injury that sidelined her for the rest of the season. On July 13, during a matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings, cameras caught Clark on the bench tying her hair. For reasons no one expected, that clip and the images from it quickly went viral.The game itself had been hyped because it featured a duel between Clark and Paige Bueckers. The matchup was close for the first quarter. But in the second, the Fever started to pull away and never lost control, winning 102–83.Caitlin Clark recorded a double-double of 14 points and 13 assists, while Bueckers finished as the game’s top scorer with 21 points, adding four rebounds and four assists.Antonio Brown targeted Caitlin Clark during WNBA’s dildo incidentIn late July and into the first week of August, the WNBA had some chaotic moments when several games were interrupted by green dildos being thrown onto the court. The first incident happened on July 29 during a matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, and a few more followed shortly after.Amid that, Antonio Brown took a jab at Caitlin Clark.He shared an edited photo of her from the All-Star Game, changing the words on her warmup shirt. Instead of the original message, which read “Pay us what you owe us,” the altered version said, “Pay us in green floppy dildos.”The final incident happened on Aug. 7, during the closing seconds of the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream game. A sex toy was thrown onto the court at that moment. Since then, no objects of this kind have been thrown during WNBA games.