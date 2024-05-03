Antonio Brown mocks Brittney Griner's hairstyle with 'Guy Broccoli' reference

Former NFL star Antonio Brown has mocked Brittney Griner’s hairstyle. Brown recently replied to a video of Griner wherein she was seen talking about her time in prison.

While the common consensus was of sympathy towards the emotional video, Antonio Brown saw the funnier side of things with the WNBA star’s hairstyle.

Brown drew parallels between Brittney Griner’s hairstyle and Guy Broccoli, a character from "The VeggieTales Show."

For those unaware, Brittney Griner was speaking about being in prison back in 2022. She was traveling overseas because she played professionally in Europe during the WNBA offseason.

Griner was detained and sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after Russian authorities allegedly found cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Things got so bad for the WNBA star that she began contemplating taking her own life at one point.

"I wanted to take my life more than once in the first weeks," Griner told ABC's Robin Roberts.

How long did Brittney Griner stay in prison?

After being arrested in February of 2022, Brittney Griner was imprisoned in Russia for roughly 10 months. Griner ended up waiting five months for her trial, which took place in July.

Griner pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison in August 2022. On top of jail time, she was also given a fine equaling around $16,000.

For most of this time, it wasn’t revealed where the Russian authorities were keeping Brittney Griner, however, that changed in November of 2022 when she was moved to a women's correctional facility outside of Moscow.

As this ordeal went on, the United States government worked tirelessly to figure out how to get Griner back in the country. In December 2022, the two countries agreed to do a prisoner swap. The WNBA star was freed and returned to the US in exchange for an arms dealer who was serving a 25-year sentence in federal prison.

Upon returning home, Griner played for the Phoenix Mercury during the 2023 WNBA season. She appeared in 31 out of 40 games and averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Griner was drafted first overall by the Mercury in 2013. Over the past decade, she has been named an All-Star on eight occasions and won Defensive Player of the Year twice. That said, her biggest accomplishment was when Phoenix won the championship in just her second season.