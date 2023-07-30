In a courageous move, Brittney Griner, the standout center for WNBA team Phoenix Mercury, has decided to take a step back from professional basketball career to focus on her mental health.

The team recently announced that Griner will not be traveling for their upcoming two-game road trip to Chicago and Indiana. Griner's decision comes in the wake of her highly publicized detainment in Russia last year, where she faced a challenging ordeal.

On that note, let's delve into the details and significance of Griner's decision to take a break from the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A star player's mental struggles

In February 2022, Brittney Griner's life took an unexpected turn when she was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport after vape canisters containing cannabis oil were found in her luggage.

That led to a months-long custody battle, resulting in a nine-year prison sentence for the star athlete. However, she was eventually released in a prisoner swap facilitated by the Joe Biden administration in December.

Griner maintained that the cannabis oil was mistakenly packed and was solely used to aid in her recovery from injuries.

Mental health matters in sports

Brittney Griner has decided to prioritize her mental health. (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Brittney Griner's decision to prioritize mental health adds her to the growing list of prominent athletes who have taken similar steps in recent years.

Mental health has emerged as a crucial aspect of overall well-being, and athletes, especially black women, have played a significant role in destigmatizing discussions around it.

The high-pressure environment of professional sports can take a toll on mental health, and acknowledging the need for a break is a positive step towards self-care.

The Phoenix Mercury fully supports Griner's decision and are working with her to determine when she will return to the court, recognizing the importance of mental well-being in sports.

Brittney Griner's impact on the team

In her first season back since her detainment in Russia, Griner has been a ket player for the Mercury.

Despite their struggles in the WNBA, with a 6-17 record placing them in tenth position, Griner's performance has been a bright spot. Averaging an impressive 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game, Griner has led the team in all these categories. Her talent and dedication earned her a well-deserved ninth All-Star selection last month.

With crucial road games against the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever on the horizon, the absence of Griner could present challenges for the Mercury.

Securing wins in these games would significantly boost their chances of making the postseason. The team has consistently reached the playoffs since 2012 and will hope to continue the streak.

Challenges for the Mercury

She joins a rising wave of athletes discussing mental health as a high-profile athlete (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Brittney Griner's decision to prioritize her mental health sends a powerful message about self-care in sports.

As a high-profile athlete, she joins a growing movement of players discussing mental health. While her absence poses challenges for the Phoenix Mercury, their support is vital in their pursuit of success.

We wish Brittney Griner all the best in her healing journey and eagerly await her return to the court. Remember, mental health matters, both on and off the court.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)