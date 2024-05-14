Antonio Brown playfully ribs Caitlin Clark as Indiana Fever fly charter ahead of WNBA opening night

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown keeps coming at WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark. Ever since the 22-year-old rose to fame, Brown has been trolling her on a regular basis.

Like many other people on social media, Brown learned about the Indiana Fever flying on its first charter of the season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star saw a chance to troll Clark again and took it.

Brown has made several jokes about Clark, but one of the most controversial came when he implied the former Iowa Hawkeyes star 'keeps it hairy,' which granted him a block from Clark and a big backlash from fans.

The former player didn't hesitate to keep going at Clark. However, as she keeps achieving notable accomplishments even before her WNBA career starts, she's likely to get more attention.

Antonio Brown shares a good word to Caitlin Clark

During a recent interview with Jason Whitlock, Brown decided it was time to speak highly of Clark. He admitted that his daughter looks up to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft and predicted Clark is going to do a lot for women's basketball.

“Caitlin Clark, we love you, there’s no drama here. I’m excited about what you are gonna do for women’s basketball. You’re an amazing player. I love to watch your game. You bring a lot of excitement and energy. Never mind CTESPN. We’d love to have you and talk and express what you’re dealing with.

“I have a daughter that look up to you, look up to every game you guys are doing, so shout out to you, Caitlin Clark.”

With the AB noise in the background, Clark is starting her first WNBA season against the Connecticut Sun as visitors. The Indiana Fever ended the preseason with one win and one loss, and now it's time to play their best basketball.

Led by Clark, the Fever will try to make some noise, although they aren't considered title contenders right now.