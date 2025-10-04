"Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying": Sue Bird keeps it real on WNBA reaching unseen peak due to Caitlin Clark

Sue Bird is one of the most celebrated players in WNBA history. And when she agrees with statements crediting Caitlin Clark for the meteoric rise of the WNBA, it tells a lot about the positive impact Clark has had on the game and the league.

Ad

Bird invited sports commentator Ryan Ruocco on her "Bird’s Eye View" podcast on Friday. In the episode, the WNBA legend and the sports announcer discussed trending subjects around the W, including the Finals and the officiating crisis.

During one segment, the duo discussed the tremendous growth the league has seen since the inception of Caitlin Clark and her draft class in 2024. Bird described the Fever guard's impact as pouring lighter fluid onto a burning fire. She then asked Ruocco to weigh in on the subject.

Ad

Trending

"We would never come close to the highs we’ve been hitting if CC hadn’t come along," Ruocco said. "Anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. Also, saying the ratings were in the toilet and the trends were wrong before she came along is also lying. It's a case of two things can be true."

Ad

allison @_girltalk “We would never come close to the highs we’ve been hitting if CC hadn’t come along, anyone who tells you otherwise is lying. Also, saying the ratings were in the toilet before is also lying. Two things can be true.”

Ad

Sue Bird listened to Ruocco's statement closely and nodded her head in agreement with everything he had to say.

Sue Bird gets real on the importance of veterans in the WNBA after Indiana Fever's postseason run

The Indiana Fever were the ultimate underdogs in the WNBA season. They pulled off miracles multiple times during their postseason run and made it to the semifinals without their star guard, Caitlin Clark.

Ad

Sue Bird and Ryan Ruocco discussed the franchise's incredible postseason run on the WNBA legend's podcast. The sports commentator praised the entire Fever squad and gave his flowers to coach Stephanie White for going a long way with an injury-ridden roster.

After Ruocco's statement, Bird weighed in on the important role the veterans played in Indiana's incredible journey.

"It's a story of what vets bring to the team," Bird said. "I always bring this up because sometimes given the way our previous CBA, who knows what the future holds, has been, sometimes that minimum vet player is squeezed out because of money and people go young. But it shows you need this type of play in order to go far." (Timestamp: 1:04:40)

Ad

Sue Bird has always stood up for the older players in the league, who have often been ostracized from a roster, as teams like to invest in young talent. However, the Fever's run this postseason stands as a great example of what vets can do when given a chance to shine on big stages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More