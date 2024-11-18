"Anything to not give CC her flowers": Fans react to Sue Bird downplaying Caitlin Clark's impact on the rise of women's basketball

While many were quick to praise Caitlin Clark during her historic rookie season in the WNBA, others have tried to provide some pushback. Fans recently called out an all-time great when she overlooked the Fever guard when talking about the growth of the women's game.

During a conversation on "Bloomsburg Originals," Sue Bird gave her insight into the recent growth in popularity of women's basketball. The longtime Seattle Storm guard cited Paige Buerckers' popularity in high school as a major turning point.

Fans were quick to sound off on Bird following these remarks, stating that she is overlooking Caitlin Clark.

While coming to the defense of Clark, fans proclaimed that the 2024 No. 1 pick is the reason why they were first drawn to the WNBA.

"Never heard of the wnba until Caitlin Clark. I watch because of Caitlin. I’m sure I’m one of millions too." One fan said.

"Caitlin got me to the WNBA, but YouTube Paige got me to women’s basketball," another fan said.

"I knew when CC blew up at Iowa. To each their own tho," said one fan.

Similar to Clark, Bueckers has been one of the top performers in women's college basketball for the past few years. After opting to spend a fifth year at UConn, she is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft.

Sue Bird has advocated for Caitlin Clark in the past

While Sue Bird didn't mention Caitlin Clark in her recent interview, it doesn't mean she isn't a believer in the Indiana Fever guard. In fact, she has actually been a bit of a mentor to the rising star over the years.

During her time at Iowa, Clark cited Bird as someone she could talk to and seek out for advice when it came to navigating her journey to the pros. Upon entering the WNBA ranks, the four-time champ continued to advocate for her.

For a good stretch of last season, Caitlin Clark was in endless Rookie of the Year debates with Angel Reese. While many fans and analysts thought Reese should be the frontrunner, Bird was someone who openly came out and said Clark was more deserving.

"I don't really do the stat comparison," Bird said. "I just do the eye test. To me, she's Rookie of the Year."

Bird might have shined a light on Bueckers in this moment, but that doesn't mean she is against the impact Clark has had on the landscape of women's basketball. Instead, the WNBA legend is doing what she can to help usher in multiple stars for the next generation.

