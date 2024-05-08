"Apparently I hate cops?" - Brittney Griner slams critics for accusing her of hating America

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner clapped back critics accusing her of hating America and members of the police force. She made it clear it was from the truth.

The nine-time WNBA All-Star touched on the understanding of some quarters while she was in prison that she is against America. She made the statement In a sit-down interview with ESPN, part of the promotion for her memoir, 'Coming Home,' detailing her experience in a Russian prison in 2022.

She vehemently denied the idea, saying that being American is deeply ingrained in her, instilled by a father who gave service to the country.

Brittney Griner shared:

"One of the biggest things that really pissed me off, honestly, was being called non-American, and that I hate America."

"[That] when my dad literally fought for our country in Vietnam in '68, '69, took shrapnel to the head ... Went into law enforcement for 30-plus years, and I literally wanted to follow his footsteps. I had no plans of being a basketball player, I literally wanted to follow his footsteps."

She also reacted to the perception that she is anti-police on the back of her stand against police brutality in 2020.

The 33-year-old player said:

"And because I protested against police brutality, apparently I hate cops? And I'm like, no, I don't... But you do one thing, and they just label you as something that you're not."

Brittney Griner spent 293 days in a Russian prison after airport authorities allegedly found two vape cartridges with small amounts of cannabis oil in her luggage in February 2022.

While she had a prescription for medical marijuana, which is not yet legal in Russia, she was detained at the airport and later sentenced to nine years in prison.

Negotiations between the United States and Russia ensued in the months that followed which eventually led to her being released in December that year through a prisoner swap.

Brittney Griner happy to have re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner recently re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, the only WNBA team she has played for since being picked first overall in the 2013 draft, and she is happy and excited to continue her journey in the Valley.

The deal is for one year and will see her play her 11th year with the team in the about-to-start WNBA season.

Brittney Griner spoke about the new deal by way of the team's official website, saying:

"Phoenix is home... I'm excited to continue my career in a mercury jersey and work towards bringing another championship back to the Valley."

In her tenure so far with the Mercury, she is a one-time WNBA champion (2014), nine-time WNBA All-Star, two-time scoring champion, two-time defensive player of the year and named to the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team, among others.

Last year, she made her return to the league and averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 31 games for the Mercury, which finished dead last in the league with a 9-31 record.

The Mercury will begin their WNBA season on May 14 against the defending NBA champions Las Vegas Aces.