Fact Check: Did Brittney Griner get caught shirtless on video? Exposing truth behind recording of WNBA superstar which resurfaced online

Many people across the globe got fixated on Brittney Griner, particularly when she was convicted and sentenced to nine-year imprisonment. After 10 months of incarceration, she was ultimately released via a widely controversial prisoner swap.

Griner regained her freedom when the US Government agreed to send Victor Bout, known as “The Merchant of Death,” back to Russia.

Fame or notoriety has only caused people to put her under the microscope. Recently, a resurfaced video of the Phoenix Mercury player without a shirt spread like wildfire (via Alexander Sheppard):

Alexander Sheppard 🇺🇸 @NotAlexSheppard

pic.twitter.com/jqgAf9zlG4 Why is Brittney Griner shirtless in this video with no bikini top or anything?

The video has sparked yet another heated debate on social media about Brittney Griner’s gender. She is a woman but is a big presence in the LGBTQ community. Some fans have accused her of being a male disguised as a woman.

The eight-time WNBA All-Star opened up about her sexuality about a decade ago and has been married to Cherelle Griner. The Mercury star was also formerly married to Glory Johnson, another pro basketball player.

Sheppard and many others, however, are unconvinced:

“After hearing Brittney Griner speak, there is no doubt in my mind that he is a MAN who joined the WNBA because it is easier, much like Lia Thomas did with swimming.

"We should have known because he’s the only WNBA player who can dunk a basketball. LISTEN and tell me I’m wrong.”

Alexander Sheppard 🇺🇸 @NotAlexSheppard



We should have known because he’s the only WNBA player who can dunk a basketball.



LISTEN and tell me I’m wrong 🏼 pic.twitter.com/5BXwxX4lVz After hearing Brittney Griner speak, there is no doubt in my mind that he is a MAN who joined the WNBA because it is easier, much like Lia Thomas did with swimming.We should have known because he’s the only WNBA player who can dunk a basketball.LISTEN and tell me I’m wrong

During this year’s WNBA All-Star game, Griner dunked twice in her emotional return to the league after her imprisonment in Russia.

Basketball fans in the Las Vegas WNBA All-Star Game supported Brittney Griner

Just roughly two weeks ago, Brittney Griner was the toast of the WNBA All-Star game in Las Vegas. She was applauded by fans even during the warmups. The Phoenix Mercury center was an honorary starter last year and was thrilled to be present this time.

Fans have come to expect her dunks as part of the All-Star game. She didn’t disappoint them by slamming the ball twice in the game. Griner now has 26 total dunks, a record in the WNBA.

After the game, she thanked the fans who showed their support, especially during her time in Russia.

