"Apple doesn't fall far from the tree" - Caitlin Clark fans rip Angel Reese's mom for national championship jab

Dating back to their college days, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have ignited one of the most heated on-court rivalries in women's basketball. They exchanged words during their final two matchups in college, while Reese was at LSU.

Ultimately, Reese won their collegiate rivalry with a victory over Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes on the biggest stage, the National Championship in 2023. Clark managed to get the last laugh with a 94-87 win over the Tigers in the Elite Eight in 2024.

Still, it's hard to look past the ring, especially for Reese's mother, who took to X with a jab at Clark as fans and analysts continue to credit the Rookie of the Year for numerous attendance records in her 2024 debut season.

Fans reacted to Reese's mom's jab at Clark with numerous posts calling her out.

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," one fan posted, calling out Angel Reese for previous off-court statements made about her WNBA counterpart.

"I understand Angel Reese's mom for flexing (the) college ring because her daughter will not win anything in (the) WNBA," another Clark fan added.

"Angel Reese's mom tweeting that is nasty work," a third fan commented.

Fans continued with reactions to Reese's mom taking a shot at Clark.

"Angel Reese's mom loves to talk s**t, but shuts off comments," one fan pointed out. "I notice that's a trend with that fanbase."

"I see (Reese's mom) is spouting off about Fever fans and attendance," another fan shared. "It's clear where Angel gets her crappy attitude."

"Is that really Angel Reese's mom," a third fan humorously questioned.

Angel Reese shines in preseason, Caitlin Clark sits out in preseason debuts

Two weeks before their highly anticipated WNBA season opener, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's squads made their preseason debuts. On Friday, Reese and the Sky took on the Brazilian women's national team in their first preseason game.

Reese shined with 15 points in just 17 minutes, shooting 4-of-7 from the field. She also connected on seven of her 10 free throws in the matchup, along with 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Chicago took down Brazil 89-62 and got a promising performance from their No. 11 pick, Hailey Van Lith, who played alongside Reese at LSU in 2024. She scored seven points, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds in her first game for the Sky.

Clark's Fever is set to take on the Washington Mystics on Saturday, though the reigning Rookie of the Year and All-WNBA first-team selection is set to sit out to avoid injury.

Chicago and Indiana will square off on May 17 for the regular-season tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

